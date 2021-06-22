Pinkvilla’s GLOW UP Challenge: Nailcare week: Get rid of dead skin & start your manicure with a DIY exfoliator

Just like the rest of your body, the skin around the nails also needs to be exfoliated and here’s how you can keep it soft and supple. Check it out

Like we discussed yesterday, nails make you look presentable and say a lot about your personality. Keeping them groomed and well kept is also a great way to include in some self-care time. While the nails are of utmost importance, so is the skin around it. Often people have the habit to scrape off the cuticles or they don’t look after it well and it ends up drying. So, to get rid of this problem, here’s an easy exfoliating hand scrub that will get rid of all the dead skin cells and give you soft and supple hands:

All you need:

1 tablespoon of sea salt

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

1 vitamin E capsule

Few drops of your favourite essential oils

Directions:

1. Start off by mixing the sea salt with coconut oil in a bowl. Then, puncture the oil out of 1 vitamin E capsule and mix it well.

2. Use the scrub on, under and around your nails to help get rid of the dead skin cells. Also, massage the rest of your hand and wrist for a manicure.

3. Wash it all off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Benefits:

The sea salt works as a great exfoliator and does not harm the nails. Coconut oil on the other hand helps in keeping the skin soft, supple and moisturised to avoid any crack ends. Vitamin E rejuvenates and restores the dry cuticles while also nourishing the nails.

Come back tomorrow for Day 3 of the nail care week and we'll let you know how to get rid of the dry nail folds! See you!

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×