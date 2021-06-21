Pinkvilla’s GLOW UP Challenge: Nailcare Week: Keep germs away by pampering your nails with this DIY on Day 1

Keeping your nails clean is just not about hygiene but also determines how you present yourself. Find out more in this week’s Glow Up Challenge

Your nails and the skin around the nails can be a place to harbour dirt and germs and keeping your nails clean is of utmost importance. Especially now that we’re in the middle of the pandemic and even the slightest of germs can be harmful to us. While hygiene is of utmost importance, keeping your nails clean is also one of the most important things you can do to look presentable. Did you know that there are people who’ve lost their interviews because of such a small detail?

Nails are just not the dead ends of your fingers but a way to present yourself. If you’re into fashion, you know the art that people create on their fingertips and express themselves! Even if you’re someone who does not go OTT with their nails, the most basic thing you can do is to keep them looking clean and hygienic.

Here are the few things you can do to keep your nails clean and presentable:

1. Make sure you do not bite your nails, it's the easiest way for the germs in your hands to reach your mouth. We’re in the middle of a pandemic so it’s a big NO!

2. Make sure to wash your hands with soap and water and cover all the skin around and under the nails.

3. Keep your nails short and trim them every now and then to avoid breakage and dirt collection. Even if you’re keeping it long like us, make sure they’re clean.

4. Avoid using nail polishes throughout the year. This will end up making your nail yellow and depriving it of oxygen. Take a break from nail arts and polishes and allow your nail to breathe.

5. Make sure to use a moisturiser to keep the skin and cuticles around the nails soft to avoid dryness and cracking. Dry, cracked skin often houses fungi and it is important to keep the skin soft and supple.

Here’s a DIY to ensure that germs remain at bay:

1. Take a bowl full of warm water and mix two tablespoons of Apple Cider Vinegar in the bowl.

2. Soak your hands in the bowl for 15 minutes and rinse with water after you are done.

3. Moisturise after and repeat the process every few days to keep germs at bay.

ACV is a great pH balancer which is why it keeps germs, fungus, bacteria at bay. You can even use this to keep your toenails clean in the monsoon.

