Pinkvilla’s GLOW UP Challenge: Nailcare Week: Keep your fingers soft with this DIY cuticle oil on Day 3

As much as getting rid of dead skin cells is necessary, it is also important to keep your fingernails soft and clean with this easy DIY remedy. Check it out

The way we present ourselves says a lot about our personality and when you have your nails clean and tidy, it says a lot about you as a person. Often people who bite their nails have anxiety or confidence issues and people with well-groomed healthy nails portray an image that they have things in control. Which is why even in job interviews, how you keep your nails groomed is given importance.

While your nails have the attention, it is also important to keep the skin and cuticles around it looking healthy and clean. If the skin around your nails is dry and cracked, it might lead to an infection and amid the pandemic that is clearly a big no-no. So, here’s a DIY cuticle oil that will help keep your fingers soft and clean.

All you need:

1 teaspoon of almond oil

1 vitamin E capsule

Few drops of tea tree oil

Directions:

1. In an empty and clean nail polish bottle, add almond oil and puncture one vitamin E capsule.

2. Give it a good mix and add a few drops of tea tree oil. First, make sure that your skin is not allergic to tea tree oil. So do a patch test if required.

3. Every night before going to bed, use this cuticle oil on and around your nails.

Benefits:

This cuticle oil will not only nourish the cuticles but also promote nail growth. When you have healthy cuticles and nail bed, the chances of your nails breaking and developing hangnails reduces. Vitamin E also nourishes the nails and keeps them from breaking. Tea tree oil on the other hand has antibacterial properties and hence works to reduce any germs from accumulating.

Have you participated in the GLOW UP Challenge yet? Share your entries with us at editorial@pinkvilla.com and stand a chance to get featured!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Pinkvilla’s GLOW UP Challenge: The Haircare Week: Coffee rinse to hot oil spa: 5 days of pampering your hair

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×