Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: Body Care Week: Detan with a Dahi & Lemon mask on Day 4

On Day 4 of the Glow Up Challenge, it's time to get rid of your tan marks and show off your natural, original, healthy glowing skin. Follow the steps below!

With pollution, exposure to the sun and dust, the natural shade of your skin turns darker over due course. Getting rid of it by scrubbing and exfoliating might not get rid of the dark patches caused by these external factors. The best way to bring back that glow? A simple DIY body mask that will fade the tan marks and bring back the skin's natural shade and texture.

While you might be a strong advocate of sunscreen and swear by constant application, it doesn't always provide enough protection. This is when a simple DIY mask with ingredients from your kitchen ought to do the trick!

Ingredients:

1 cup yogurt or dahi

2 spoons honey

5 spoons lemon juice

2 spoons rose water

Method:

In a clean container, mix all the ingredients to form a semi-liquid paste.

Apply this all over your hands, legs, shoulders and other affected areas that you want to de-tan.

Let it stay for half an hour and then wash off with lukewarm water. Do not use soap or body wash.

Dry off and slather on your favourite moisturiser.

Benefits:

Yoghurt is rich in lactic acid which is an excellent de-tanning agent.

Honey has antibacterial properties that help in soothing the skin, getting rid of bumps, etc.

Lemon juice contains Vitamin C which is a brightening agent and helps in tightening the pores as well.

Rosewater is an excellent toner and helps in soothing the skin if there are any inflammations.

PS. You can also add Haldi to this for an additional glow.

