Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: The Body Care Week: Exfoliate your skin with a DIY Scrub on Day 1

After our face, hair and nails, we're moving on to pampering the rest of our body this week. Here's how to whip up a sugar body scrub on Day 1 of the challenge.
43824 reads Mumbai Updated: June 28, 2021 11:34 pm
When it comes to your skin and hair, we leave no stone unturned in ensuring they look top-notch at all times. From serums to SPF to hair oils, masks and everything else, the pampering never ends while the rest of our body remains as is.
It's time to change that and get the even-tone skin we've been craving for, for so long.
To begin with, before masking or applying anything, it is best to start off with a clean and smooth base. And what better way to achieve this than to exfoliate?

DIY Sugar/Salt scrub
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup sugar or Epsom salt (depends on what you have)
- 5 spoons of olive oil (or more as per your requirement)
- 5 drops of your favourite essential oil for that soothing scent

Method:
- Mix all the ingredients together.
- With this, gently massage your arms, legs, torso, thighs in a slow, circular motion.
- Rinse it off with warm water. Do not apply soap or body wash.
- Pat dry.

Results:
- When the scrub is massaged on the body, it aids blood circulation giving the body a healthy glow.
- It gets rid of the top layer of dead skin cells, dirt and grime. If you use the scrub for long enough with the right amount of pressure, you will notice the dirt coming off your skin.
- Your skin will feel softer, look brighter and cleaner.

My skin felt more supple, smooth and hydrated post the scrub. It also helped get rid of ingrowths. I slathered on some moisturiser and SPF to keep my skin hydrated and protected after this exfoliation.

Join us with the challenge by sending your before and after pictures to us at editorial@pinkvilla.com and stand a chance to get featured!

Credits :pexels

Anonymous 3 days ago

jungkookieee!!!!!