Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: Body Care Week: Give your body a natural sheen with Ubtan body mask on Day 5

On Day 5 of the challenge, pamper your skin and get the glow on! Besan will give your skin the natural sheen.

One of the natural kitchen ingredients that has been around since our grandmothers' days, is besan or ubtan. It's something that's been passed down from generations, both in the kitchen and for the skin. It gives the skin a natural glamorous boost and is the go-to ghar-ka-nuskha for brides-to-be, especially just before they get married.

The best part about this ingredient is that it works well on all skin types and doesn't have any side effects, making it the perfect pick for your skin.

Ingredients:

2 spoons besan

4 spoons rose water

1 spoon curd or milk (optional)

Few drops lemon juice (optional)

Method:

Mix the ingredients till you form a smooth, thick paste.

Apply it all over your hands, legs, neck. This can be applied to your face as well.

Once it dries, wash off in a circular motion with lukewarm or cold water.

Apply your favourite moisturiser.

Benefits:

This pack works as a great cleanser and removes the impurities from the skin, bringing it back to its natural skin tone.

It doesn't dry out the skin but instead hydrates it. With milk/dahi locking in hydration, say goodbye to dry skin!

Rosewater acts as a toner and helps restore the pH balance of the skin, while also leaving it refreshed and smelling great.

Results:

After getting rid of the tan, this body mask not only feels the skin feeling smooth and nourished but also gives your skin a natural sheen that can otherwise usually be achieved through oiling.

