Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: The Body Care Week: Reduce appearance of cellulite with Dry Brushing on Day 2

You brush your teeth and hair every day (hopefully)! So why stop there? Time to dry brush your skin and experience its benefits on Day 2 of the Glow Up Challenge.

One of the body practices that has been gaining popularity, and with good reason too, is dry brushing.

Yes, it is exactly what it sounds like - brushing the skin with a soft-bristled dry brush, before taking a shower.

Method:

- Start at the feet and brush your feet and legs in a long upwards motion, against the natural hair growth. Brush each section at least 5 times for best results.

- Repeat the same with your arms and back. Brush your skin in an upwards motion, towards the roof, at least 5 times.

- For your stomach, abdomen and armpits, rather than brushing in an upwards motion, brush the skin in a circular motion.

- Follow this up with a lukewarm shower and don't forget to moisturise post that!

Benefits of Dry Brushing:

Lymphatic drainage

A major part of the body's immune system is the lymphatic system, most of which runs just below the skin. To detoxify the lymphatic system and stimulate normal flow, there is nothing better than dry brushing your skin regularly.

Reduces the appearance of cellulite

While there is no study or research backing this, people who indulge in dry brushing regularly have claimed that it helps in reducing the appearance of cellulite on the body. Worth experimenting with, don't you think?

Clears pores

While dry brushing naturally exfoliates the skin, the bristles of the brush dig a level deeper and clears the gunk from the smaller pores, removes ingrowths and boosts blood circulation making the skin look healthy.

Ps. Don't brush too hard especially when you're starting off. Brushing too hard can destroy the top layer of the skin. Once you are done dry brushing, your skin should have a healthy pink glow and not sting or turn red.

Also, for those with sensitive skin, you might want to skip this method altogether.

