Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: From dry brushing to detanning mask, here’s what went down in the bodycare week

After face, hair and nail care weeks, we dipped our feet in bodycare and here’s everything that went down in the past 5 days. Check it out

As much as it is important to take care of our body from the inside, it is extremely important to keep it moisturised, nourished and clean from the outside. Right from getting rid of the dead skin cells to giving it all the moisturising it needs, bodycare is as important as anything else. So, here’s the 5 day challenge that we took from the comfort of our homes.

Day 1:

Starting off any skincare challenge with exfoliation is the right thing to do. A concoction of epsom salt, olive oil and essential oils worked as a great body scrub. With the soothing scent of the essential oils mixed with the exfoliating properties of salt and moisturising benefits of olive oil made for a great way to get rid of ingrown hair and dead skin cells.

Day 2:

Taking exfoliating a step higher, we tried dry brushing on day 2 and it’s using a dry brush over your skin before taking a shower. It helps in lymphatic drainage, getting rid of cellulite and in turn, also cleaning out the pores.

Day 3:

With all the exfoliating, it’s time to pamper your skin and massage it with the goodness of natural oils. A perfect blend of coconut, sweet almond and jojoba oils elevated with a few drops of essential oils is all you need for a relaxing massage. This will not only relax you but lock in the moisture and keep the skin soft and supple.

Day 4:

In Spite of all these home remedies on the first three days, dark patches and uneven tan lines did not completely vanish. So a home remedy aka a detan pack with yoghurt, honey, lemon and rose water was what kept the skin tone even and lightened all the dark patches.

Day 5:

The last and final day saw one of those home remedies that most of our grandmothers swear by - the ubtan. Made out of gram flour aka besan, this remedy gets rid of all the impurities and brings back the natural sheen. It’s one of the best ways to pamper your skin and give back all the lost nutrients.

