Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: The Haircare Week: Boost hair growth and VOLUME with Onion Juice on Day 5

One natural remedy that has been much-talked about for hair growth is Onion juice!

After getting a hair cut, while we do revel in the light feeling, we also can't wait for our hair to grow back. Growing one's hair and ensuring it is healthy, free of split ends and damage is a long task that requires an abundance of patience and time.

One natural remedy that boosts hair growth and also adds volume to the hair, is onion juice.

It is easy to whip up, a great option for those who don't want to use chemical-laden products on their hair and is preservative-free.

Ingredients:

1 medium-size onion

1 ball of cotton

Olive/coconut/almond oil (optional)

Method:

Wash the onion clean and chop into 4 pieces. Place these in a blender and blend till it turns into a pulp.

Take it out and strain the pulp. Save the strained water as this is what you're going to apply to your hair.

(Optional: Add 2 spoons of your favourite oil to the onion juice and massage your scalp well)

With the help of a cotton pad/ball, apply the juice on your scalp and not on the lengths of your hair.

Leave it on for a minimum of 30 minutes and a maximum of 2 hours.

Wash off with a mild shampoo, condition as usual and air dry.

Do this twice a week for best results.

Benefits of onion juice on hair:

Helps in the regeneration of hair follicles and optimises hair growth.

Minimises breakage.

Slows down the process of premature greying.

Helps control dandruff.

Improves blood circulation in the scalp.

