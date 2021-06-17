Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: The Haircare Week: DIY rice water hair mask for the glossiest hair on Day 4

You've heard so much about rice water with it being all over Pinterest and even celebrities swearing by it. About time you try it yourself, don't you think?

Rice seems to be the solution to everything. Dropped a gadget in water? Throw it in some rice. Need to give your hair some boost? Add rice water.

A popular home remedy in many Eastern countries before it became a cult favourite, rice water is something that many celebrities, influencers and beauty experts swear by for their hair.

Rice water has become a cult favourite home beauty product as it has been proven to enhance shine, boost hair growth and make hair manageable and soft.

Spoiler alert: The results were IMPRESSIVE!

Ingredients:

Uncooked rice - 1 cup

A bowl and water

Method :

Rinse the uncooked rice and then drain it out.

Now that the rice is clean, add it to a bowl and soak it in 2 cups of water.

Let it soak for a minimum of 1 hour, max 24 hours.

Strain the rice and pour the water into a clean bottle.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo and rinse.

Pour the rice water on your scalp and massage it in. Let it sit for at least 20 minutes.

Rinse your hair thoroughly with lukewarm or cold water.

Results:

Your hair will feel fuller with more volume.

It will also have a soft and fluffy texture to it.

I have an oily scalp so my hair gets greasy and gets weighed down very fast, rice water ensured my hair remained light but didn't help much with oil control.

Benefits:

Rice water is known to promote hair growth.

It coats the strands, protecting them from heat, dust, etc.

Helps in de-frizzing the hair, promotes elasticity and leaves it feeling smooth and shiny.

Make sure you use rice water on your hair not more than twice a week.

