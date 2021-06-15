Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: Haircare Week: Give your hair a chocolate brown shine with DIY Coffee hair mask

On week 2 of the GLOW UP Challenge, we talk hair. Condition and add a deep, chocolatey brown shade to your locks with this mask.

Box hair dyes have been our go-to for the longest time. But now with the pandemic ensuring we're stuck at home and have all the time on our hands, why not opt for some natural remedies for our skin and hair?

Those pesky grey hair can cause a lot of havoc and ruin a good hair day. An easy way to cover it up is with the help of our favourite energy-boosting beverage - coffee!

A cup of coffee can do so much more than provide a caffeine boost. With constant application, it can turn the hair a shade or two darker and even cover up greys.

Ingredients:

Coffee grounds - 2 spoons

Brewed coffee - 1/2 cup

Leave-in conditioner - 1 cup

Method:

Brew half a cup of coffee.

To this, add 2 spoons of coffee grounds and mix well.

Add the leave-in conditioner and mix till a brown paste is formed.

Wet your hair just a little so it is damp. With a brush, apply this mixture to your hair.

Let this sit for an hour and wash off with lukewarm or cold water.

Air dry your locks.

Results:

The results are not drastic but there is an obvious change in the texture of the hair. It feels softer, more nourished and has a high shine as well.

Apply this mask every week consistently for a month, to observe the chocolate brown colour on your hair.

Benefits of coffee for hair:

Promotes shine

Coffee contains flavanoids that help in promoting hair regeneration. It also promotes the softness of hair.

Reduces frizz

Caffeine doesn't strip the hair of oils. Instead, it helps the locks retain moisture and gives them a natural sheen.

Covers up greys

It acts as a stain and helps in covering up greys for those with brown or black hair.

Take part in the challenge with us and give your locks some much-needed pampering this week! Send us the before and after shots of your hair transformation at editorial@pinkvilla.com with the subject line - GLOW UP Challenge, and stand a chance to be featured on the website!

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla’s GLOW UP Challenge: The Haircare Week: Get a luscious mane with THIS easy scalp exfoliator on Day 1

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×