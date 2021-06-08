Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: The Skincare Week: Exfoliate with a DIY scrub on Day 2

Here's why you need to make Exfoliation your second step and whip up your own scrub at home.

One of the best ways to exfoliate, remove the dead skin cells and gunk from the pores, is with the help of a scrub. While scrubs can be bought from stores, not all work great on the skin as they have chemicals that could react badly and make them unsuitable for all skin types.

Whipping up your own exfoliating scrub at home might not sound like the easiest task, but trust us, it is much easier than it looks and is au-natural! Our favourite part about using a scrub, is that it not only cleanses the skin thoroughly, removing any dead skin cells and reducing the appearance of blackheads and whiteheads, but also improves blood circulation in the face. The post-scrub glow is bright, with flushed cheeks that produce a blush-like finish. It is also an instant wake-up since the skin is nourised and fresh. After your scrub, don't forget to moisturise and apply SPF!

Ingredients:

5-6 walnut shells (can be replaced with apricots or coffee, as per availability)

Your favourite oil (coconut, olive, amla, sunflower)

3 spoons raw honey

1 spoon cream (malai)

Method:

In a mixer, grind the walnuts/apricots and shells till they become smaller particles. You can check the consistency and keep it as per liking. If you want your scrub to be made with powder, grind it till the shells are in powdered form.

To this add 2-3 spoons of your favourite oil.

Mix 2-3 spoons of honey till it becomes a thick consistency.

Add to this one spoon of heavy cream/malai and mix well.

Application:

Wash your face with a foaming face wash.

Using the tips of your fingers, scrub this on your face for 2-3 minutes.

Wash off with lukewarm water and coat your skin with your favourite moisturiser for that perfect radiant glow.

Pro tip 1: Use the scrub on your lips as well for the perfect soft and smooth pout.

Pro tip 2: Also scrub your neck area with whatever is remaining to get rid of the ran and even out the skin tone.

Results:

Scrubbing the skin not just gets rid of the gunk from the pores but also improves blood circulation leaving a fresh, pink glow to your face and lips!

