Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: The Skincare Week: Manage oily skin with a DIY Multani Mitti face mask on Day 4

For the real Glow Up, nothing better than our desi nuskha - Multani Mitti!

One of the best ways to instantly brighten up and boost the glow on your skin is with the help of Multani mitti or fuller's earth.

This face pack is best suited for those with oily or combination skin types as it helps in controlling the sebum production from the pores. Multani mitti has been an Indian home remedy for instantly achieving glowing skin, for ages now. We went back to our roots and whipped up a cooling face mask with this ingredient that is easily available and even more easy to whip up at home.

When mixed with rose water, it cools the skin and has a soothing effect on it. Additionally, a dash of curd leaves the skin feeling fresh, plump and hydrated.

Ingredients:

Multani mitti - 2-3 spoons

Rose water - 1 spon

Curd (optional) - 1 spoon

Method:

In a clean bowl, mix all the ingredients to form a smooth paste.

If you don't want to use curd, add 1 more rose water as per requirement.

Application:

Using a brush or your fingers, evenly spread out this face mask all over your face, barring your eyes.

Let it remain for 15-20 mins till it dries and you can feel it harden on your skin.

Wash off with cold or lukewarm water.

Moisturise and apply sunscreen.

Results :

Using this face mask once a week boosts glow, hydrates your skin leaving it plump and nourished and manages the excessive oil. It is best suited for those with oily/acne-prone skin.

This mask instantly brightened up my dull skin and gave it an airbrushed look while reducing the oil secretion from pores.

