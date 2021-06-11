Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: The Skincare Week: Massage your skin with a DIY Olive oil face serum on Day 5

For the fifth day of the GLOW UP Challenge, nourish and massage your skin with a simple facial oil serum that will work wonders!

One of the finest things you can do for both your skin and your body is to add olive oil to it. Food cooked in olive oil not only tastes better but is also comparatively healthier when cooked in other refined oils.

When applied to the skin or hair, olive oil does wonders for all skin types, helps in achieving a luminous glow and leaves it feeling nourished and moisturised.

All-in-all, it is one product that every beauty fanatic has in her closet for it helps in getting rid of makeup easily and can be applied directly on the skin as a night treatment for a fresh glow once you wake up.

For the ultimate olive oil overnight serum, you will need:

Ingredients:

Olive oil - 5-7 teaspoons

Lemon juice from half a lemon

Lavender oil (or your favourite essential oil) - 7-10 drops depending on the intensity

A clean bottle with a dropper

Method:

In a small bowl, add all the ingredients and mix well.

Pour this into the clean bottle and close. Shake it well.

With the help of a dropper, apply not more than 5-6 drops of this on your skin and massage it with the help of a face massager, roller or Gua Sha tool.

Sleep on it. (Make sure to switch up your pillowcase as the oil can stain white ones).

Wake up and wash your face with your face wash, pat dry.

Seal this with moisturiser and sunscreen.

Results:

When used consistently, every alternate day you will notice reduced acne scars and dark circles.

It also helps get rid of pigmentation on lips.

Pro tip: If you have oily skin, it is best to apply this every alternate day so there are fewer chances of clogged pores due to oil.

