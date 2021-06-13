Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: The Skincare week: Multani mitti to aloe vera: Radiance boosting home remedies

We managed to bring an unimaginable glow to our skin with Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge. The Skincare Week was all about cleansing and pampering the skin. Take a look at the results.

With the early onset of monsoon, the change in weather doesn't bring dullness and gloominess to our surroundings but also our skin. Since we're holed up at home and can't aren't really sure about salons, Pinkvilla's fashion team took up the challenge of making the skin glow, with easily available ingredients. From exfoliating to pampering, we did it all for five days and achieved the most perfect #nofilter look on the final day. From blackheads to dark circles, these ghar-ke-nuskhe effectively tackle almost every skin issue with little to no effort from us. Here are the results!

Day 1:

On day 1, we tried the DIY peel-off mask with a bit of orange peel powder, gelatin and haldi.

The Vitamin C extract from the orange peel helped in cleansing the pores, getting rid of the gunk in them and removing the dead skin cells as well. Haldi also boosted glow and added a bright touch to the skin.

Day 2:

Day 2 of the challenge involved exfoliation. After peeling off the top layer of dirt, grime and dead skin cells, the plan was to dig deep and try to get rid of blackheads, whiteheads and ingrowths in the skin. We used walnuts, apricots, honey and cream to whip up an exfoliating scrub that really digs deep into the skin!

Day 3:

The third day of the challenge involved some much-needed pampering. After peeling and scrubbing the skin and ensuring it was squeaky clean, we mixed aloe vera gel, honey and Vitamin E oil to soothe the skin and really work its way into the pores. This helped bring out a natural and fresh glow.

Day 4:

We went back to our roots on day 4 of the challenge. We whipped up a Multani mitti face mask with a dash of curd and rose water to cool the skin and control the oil secretion from pores.

Not only does this pack boost hydration but also adds a fresh and natural glow to the skin, almost instantly!

Day 5:

For a final day of pampering, we decided nothing works best on the skin more than oils. We whipped up our own facial oil with some olive oil, lemon juice and essential oil. A face massage with our face rollers or Gua Sha tools and sleeping with this overnight truly did wonders to our skin!

These home ingredients with no chemical-laden products really brought out the natural glow in our skin!

Have you participated in the GLOW UP Challenge yet?

Credits :pinkvilla

