Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: The Skincare Week: Soothe your skin with an Aloe Vera mask on Day 3

For the third day of the GLOW UP Challenge, reduce the appearance of blemishes and dark circles with a simple Aloe Vera mask!

Aloe Vera is undoubtedly God's gift to the beauty industry. The plant does everything from soothing sunburns to boosting hydration and even helps in reducing the appearance of scars and blemishes. Whatever skin issue, there are very few things Aloe Vera can't solve.

While Aloe Vera gels are easy to source and even affordable, there is nothing better than the natural plant itself as store-bought Aloe Vera gels contain preservatives and chemicals that can have a reaction on the skin.

In the last two days of the GLOW UP Challenge, we've cleaned our skin well with the help of a DIY Peel off mask and an exfoliating scrub. Now that our skin is squeaky clean, it deserves some pampering. And what better than Aloe for that!

Ingredients:

1 plump Aloe Vera leaf

1 spoon honey

1 capsule of Vitamin E oil

Method:

Skin the Aloe Vera leaf and remove the outer layer.

Run the gooey and slimy see-through portion through a mixer to make a pump from it.

Add 2 spoons of the gel to a bowl and store the rest (if left over) in an air-tight container in the refrigerator.

Add to the bowl, one spoon of honey.

Cut open a capsule of Vitamin E and add the oil to this. Mix well.

(Post application of the mask which sinks into your skin)

Application:

Apply this mixture on your face with the help of a brush or your fingers.

Wash off after 15-20 minutes with lukewarm or cold water and pat dry.

Seal the skin with your go-to moisturiser.

Alternative method:

Skip the honey completely and apply only the mixture of Aloe Vera gel and Vitamin E oil on your night as an overnight mask.

Wash off with a sulfate-free face wash in the morning and pat dry.

(Visibly less dark circles after washing off)

Results:

Aloe Vera and Vitamin E when applied consistently on the skin can help fade pimple scars and marks.

Honey, if added, boosts moisture in the skin, making it feel plump and hydrated.

Pro tip: Skip out on honey for the overnight mask as it becomes sticky and can ruin your pillow case. Honey makes for an excellent addition in the day mask, if you wake up to dry and flaky skin, especially in the winters.

