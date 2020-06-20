Planning on changing your hair colour at home? Here are some things you should keep in mind

Changing your hair colour or going for a vibrant colour needs a little bit of forethought. Here are some pointers you should know before you begin the process.

We are all slightly fed up with self-isolation and if you still haven’t reached a point where you’ve given yourself bangs then I am sure you are contemplating an at-home colour job. A change seems like the only thing that can keep you going at this time, and we are all for it. While we do have a step-by-step guide to colour your hair at home perfectly BUT there are a few other factors that count when you are not just dyeing your roots.

Here’s a list.

Pick a colour

If you’re brunette it would serve you well to choose a colour that doesn’t require a bleached base. So be it a red, mahogany, bronze or dark aubergine (violet) would be something you would pick. But the quest doesn’t end there. You need to first find your undertone as you would when you pick your makeup (Here’s a guide). The undertone will help you decide the shade of red or violet and then also help you pick the vibrancy.

Colours need to sit

If you pick red or violet then you need to understand that these colours usually start off darker and then slowly reach the shade you like. So don’t panic if you don’t see the shade you want to see immediately, one wash will help your hair colour settle in and reach optimum vibrancy.

Get used to colour baths

Again, while brown and bronze not so much, red and violet are colours that bleed easily. So there are chances that with every wash your bathroom might look like you had a violent near-death experience, you might as well get used to it. One way to ensure the longevity of your colour is to get used to cold showers too. Cold showers close up the hair cuticles helping the hair hold on to the colour for longer.

Space out washes

You need to remember to now start taking a long gap in between washes. If you could go 3-4 days between washes especially when you’re planning a vibrant colour, then it would be perfect. Dry shampoo would be your best friend at this time. Here’s a fun DIY way to make it.

Pick the right products

Okay, this seems like a no-brainer but after a DIY hair colour change, you WILL need colour protection shampoo, conditioners and serums. Invest in some good ones and the colour will last longer.

Hope these tips help you out and if you do make this change, do send us a picture!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ | Do you want to colour your hair? Here are some easy ways to do it at HOME

Share your comment ×