Planning to opt for cosmetic surgery? Here’s everything you need to ask first; explains Dr Debraj Shome

Planning to opt for cosmetic surgery? Don’t know where to start? Worried about the results of the surgery? Yes, you will have many questions when you choose to undergo plastic and cosmetic surgery.

Before opting for any cosmetic procedures such as breast or lip augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, facelift, hair transplantation, tummy tuck, and many others, it is important to ask questions to your doctor and clear all your doubts. Here, we brief you about the questions you must not skip before undertaking any cosmetic treatment. You will have to consider many things while taking an important decision. You will surely want to know about your prospective surgeon’s skills, experience, and credentials, about the results and the side-effects if any.

Here is a set of questions that will help you understand cosmetic treatments in a better way. This will also determine whether he/she is the right cosmetic surgeon for you. This is so because, patients who are well-informed and ask plenty of questions will be able to get benefits out of the consultations, and are often more satisfied with the choices they end up making.

In case, you are planning to meet the potential surgeon soon, then these questions will allow you to decide whether or not cosmetic surgery is right for you and can help you to ensure your safety and also ensure an enhanced appearance post the surgery.

1: Ask for before and after pictures

Your surgeon will surely have the pictures of the patients who have undergone similar cosmetic procedures. You can ask for the pictures or take a look at these pictures on the website of the surgeon, as this will give you a better idea about what can be achieved. You must make sure that they are the actual patients of the surgeon. You can also try and speak to the patients who have undergone cosmetic procedures.

2: Ask your surgeon whether he is certified by the board?

Check the qualification of the surgeon and ensure his/her credibility. If the cosmetic surgeon is board certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery or a similar cosmetic board, this answers a number of other important questions about that surgeon’s training, experience, and commitment to patient safety. Do not go for any cosmetic treatment unless you are satisfied with the answers of the surgeon.

3: Look for the surgeon’s experience in performing the procedure you want to opt for?

See to it that your cosmetic surgeon tends to frequently perform the procedure you want to undergo. This will be helpful for you in determining whether your choice of surgeon is right. Your surgeon should be able to give you the desired results. He/she should tell you whether what you are looking for is achievable or not. And make sure that what he/she promises, is delivered.

4: Ask about the recovery process

You must ask your surgeon about your recovery. You must get to know about after how long you can resume your daily activities. Know about the restrictions after the procedure. Ask about bruising, swelling, or any other side-effects and whether you are required to take any precautions. See to it that your doctor will handle the surgical complications in a better way. Also, ask about what you must carry with you while opting for cosmetic treatment.

5: Where will you undergo the procedure?

Ask your surgeon if you will be undergoing the procedure at the hospital or clinic. The clinic or the hospital should be closer to your home. This will be helpful as going for the follow-up will be convenient for you.

- Inputs by: Dr Debraj Shome is American Board Certified in Facial Cosmetic Surgery and is the Director of The Esthetic Clinics, which has centres in multiple cities in India.

