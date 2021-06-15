Pomegranate DIY Masks: Worry no more about wrinkles and age spots with this anti aging ingredient beside you

Mask your way to younger-looking skin with fruity fun.

Are fruits an unmissable part of your daily diet? Start your day on a colourful note by consuming fruits and end it with the same. There are infinite ways to get a taste of them from salads to chaats and smoothies, they’re all packed with a highly nutritious profile. Fruits infused with Vitamin C have always been on the hype for their robust source of antioxidants. Often trusted as a natural immunity booster, the humble ingredient also improves the health of your skin.

While citrus fruits are a go-to to get your share of Vitamin C, pomegranates are also a superfood that’ll cater to your skin’s demands. The little red crunchy arils and the peels are where all the magic lies. Boastful of proteins, potassium, and fibre alongside vitamins, the fruit helps to hydrate the skin, recharge dull skin, shield from skin damage, firm up aging skin, reduce wrinkles, and even out skin tone. Time to raid your kitchen and make DIY face masks to welcome glowing, hydrated, and youthful skin.

For dry skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp pomegranate juice/paste

1/2 raw honey

1/2 aloe vera gel

Procedure:

1. Use the seeds to make the juice or paste.

2. Blend all three ingredients and apply them to your skin.

3. Keep it for 20 minutes and cleanse your skin with lukewarm water.

4. Repeat the mask twice a week for good results.

Bonus Tip: You can tweak the same mask into an exfoliator by swapping honey with 1/2 tbsp powdered oats and increasing the measurement of aloe vera gel to 1 tbsp.

For dull skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp pomegranate juice/ paste

1/2 tbsp papaya paste

1 tbsp besan

Procedure:

1. Combine all the ingredients to form a thick paste.

2. Use the mixture to massage it on your face for 5 minutes.

3. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

For acne-prone skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp pomegranate paste

1/2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1/2 green tea powder

Procedure:

1. Mix all three ingredients and smear the concoction on your skin.

2. Remove it after 20 minutes with lukewarm water.

3. Use a mild and alcohol-free moisturiser after the wash.

For aging skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp pomegranate paste

1/2 tbsp coconut oil

1/2 tsp carrot seed oil

Procedure:

1. Form a smooth mask with all three ingredients.

2. Use your fingertips or a brush to drench your face with the paste.

3. Wait for 20 minutes and wash with lukewarm water.

Have you ever used pomegranate peel powder in your skincare routine?

