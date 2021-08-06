Is post COVID 19 hairfall giving you major stress? 5 shampoos that will effectively prevent hair fall

Since we deal with extreme summers and highly humid monsoons, hair fall is the most common issue faced by people. The scorching heat and humidity causes oily scalps and dry ends which is one of the biggest reasons for hair fall. We all are afraid of hair thinning and bald patches caused due to intense hair fall. Plus the virus has left a huge impact on the affected ones. People are suffering from intense hair fall after recovering from Coronavirus. Here, we have curated a list of the best shampoos that will help revive your hair from further damage.

L’Oreal Paris Anti-Hairfall Shampoo

This shampoo is a great choice for people dealing with hair fall and hair thinning. It is designed to nourish the hair roots and restructure the hair fibre. This shampoo will ensure that your hair grows stronger and remains healthy from the roots to the tips.

Price: Rs.404

Ayouthveda Anti-Hairfall Shampoo

This Ayurvedic anti-hairfall shampoo is a saviour for hair fall. It is crafted from a blend of 25 botanicals, juices, extracts, infusion and essential oils that help achieve healthy hair with less struggle. It is enriched with kidney beans, Bhringraj and onion oil that keeps the hair clean and strengthens hair follicles. It can also be used on colour-treated hair.

Price: Rs.375

Mamaearth Onion Hairfall Shampoo

This shampoo is infused with onion oil that stimulates the scalp, promotes blood circulation and hair regrowth, and plant keratin that strengthens the hair, and makes it frizz-free. It cleanses the hair and scalp without stripping away its natural oils and prevents damage and dryness, leaving hair soft and smooth.

Price: Rs.296

Tresemme Hairfall Defense Shampoo

This hairfall defense shampoo is enriched with keratin that reinforces hair strength and prevents hair fall due to breakage. It is especially designed for damaged and breakage-prone hair. It is formulated for indian hair and is suitable for use with oil treatments.

Price: Rs.341

Dove Hairfall Rescue Shampoo

This strengthening shampoo is formulated to help prevent hair fall. It reduces hair fall by up to 98 percent and deeply nourishes fragile and weak hair from root to tip. It fortifies the hair fibre from within and contains nutrilock actives and a nutritive serum that leaves the hair feeling strong and beautiful.

Price: Rs.235

