Top 15 DIY Potato Face Masks for Flawless Skin

Whether it's in the form of french fries or hash browns, it's hard to say no to potatoes. But the benefits of this pocket-friendly food go beyond its culinary skills, as they are used for various skin purposes too. Potato face masks have become a cult classic beauty remedy owing to their benefits. Potatoes are rich in vitamins B, C, and potassium, all of which play a key role in maintaining skin health ( 1 , 2 , 3 ). This superfood has become a favorite skincare remedy of many people, but does it really work? Let us unravel the benefits of potatoes for skincare and the ways to use them to get radiant skin.

Potatoes for Skin: Top 5 Benefits of Potato Face Masks

1. Potatoes are rich in antioxidants, making them a superfood for the skin ( 4) . Antioxidants protect the skin against UV rays and delay the signs of aging ( 5 ). Antioxidants are also known to prevent oxidative damage to cells and tissues ( 6 ). Oxidative stress can speed up the aging process and cause skin inflammation ( 7 ). Potatoes, being a good source of antioxidants, can help protect you against premature signs of aging.

2. Potatoes contain various enzymes and vitamin C that nourishes the skin and gives it a youthful glow ( 1 ).

3. Potatoes are a go-to remedy to treat dark circles and puffy eyes. They are laden with antioxidants that help relieve bags under the eyes ( 8 ). According to a study, antioxidant properties in a substance or food can help boost collagen activity and reduce the appearance of eye bags ( 9 ). So, say yes to potatoes and deal with dark circles effectively.

4. The anti-inflammatory properties of potatoes may help prevent skin inflammation, thereby keeping the skin overall healthy ( 10 ).

5. Potato for skincare is widely used because it contains azelaic acid that may help in treating dark spots and mild acne ( 8 ).

Now that we know the uses of potatoes for skincare, let's understand the ways to use them.

Top 15 Homemade Potato Face Masks for Healthy Skin

1. Potato Juice And Honey

Ingredients to be Used:

2 tablespoons potato juice

1/2 tablespoon honey

A few drops of lemon juice

How to Prepare

Grate a potato to squeeze its juice. Mix two tablespoons of freshly squeezed potato juice with honey and a few drops of lemon juice. Stir well and apply it all over your face and neck. Rinse it off after 15 minutes with cold water.

Benefits

Honey is a natural humectant and provides a host of benefits for the skin including balancing pH levels, soothing skin, and preventing pathogen infection ( 11 ). Lemon juice is known to have vitamin C that boosts collagen production and makes the skin smoother ( 12 ). In a nutshell, this is one of the easiest potato face masks to prepare and get radiant skin.

2. Potato And Egg Facial Mask

Ingredients to Be Used:

One egg white

1 potato

1 vitamin E capsule

How to Prepare

Grate a potato and combine its juice with one whisked egg white. Beat well and add vitamin E from a capsule to it. Apply on your face and let it sit for about 15 minutes. Wash the potato and egg white face mask off with plain water.

Benefits

Eggs are wholesome food that comes with a variety of skincare benefits. They contain peptides that fight hyperpigmentation effectively, thereby leading to brighter and even-toned skin ( 13 ). Vitamin E, on the other hand, has potent antioxidant properties and may help in delaying the signs of aging and reducing dark circles ( 14 ). This is a wonderful potato face mask for dark spots.

3. Potato, Rose Water, And Turmeric Face Pack

Ingredients to Be Used:

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

4 tablespoons potato juice

1 tablespoon rosewater

How to Prepare

Take a medium-sized potato, and grate it to get its juice. Take four tablespoons of fresh potato juice and mix it with 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric and 1 tablespoon of rosewater. Blend well and apply the mask on your skin and neck. Let it sit on your face for 20 to 25 minutes and then rinse it thoroughly using cool water. This is an ideal face mask to reduce tan and improve skin tone.

Benefits

Turmeric possesses strong antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent various skin problems including acne scars, atopic dermatitis, facial photoaging, and so on ( 15 ). Rosewater is a skin-friendly ingredient used by many people as it exhibits strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce swelling ( 16 ). This is an incredible potato mask for acne.

4. Potato, Honey, And Rice Flour Face Pack

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 teaspoons of potato juice

1 teaspoon of rice flour

1 teaspoon honey

How to Prepare

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and apply on your face. Wait for about 20 minutes and then rinse this facial mask off with warm water.

Benefits

Rice water is rich in phytic acid that may help treat acne and dark spots ( 17 ). On the other hand, the strong microbial properties of honey give protection against various skin problems and improve the skin's immune system ( 18 ).

5. Potato And Sandalwood Face Pack

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 tablespoons of potato juice

1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder

Lemon juice (optional)

How to Prepare

Mix potato juice with sandalwood powder, and if you want you can also add a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice to it. Massage this on your face and wash the pack off after 15 minutes.

Benefits

Sandalwood tops the list of grandma's remedies for solving various skincare problems. Sandalwood album oil has antioxidant and anti-proliferative activities that protect skin against microbes and may help fight diseases like acne and eczema ( 19 ).

6. Potato Juice, Honey, And Tomato Face Mask

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon tomato juice

1 tablespoon potato juice

1 teaspoon honey

How to Prepare

Take all the ingredients and mix well to form a smooth paste. Apply evenly on your face and neck, and wash the pack off after 20-25 minutes with cool water.

Benefits

Tomatoes help to provide antioxidants to the skin and help strengthen the skin's immune system ( 20 ). The antimicrobial properties of honey help protect the skin against various germs, bacteria, and microbes ( 18 ). It’s important to add ingredients possessing antimicrobial properties in our skincare as they strengthen skin’s immune system and prevent inflammatory skin diseases ( 21 ).

7. Potato Juice And Carrot Face Mask

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon carrot juice

1 tablespoon potato juice

How to Prepare

Grate half a carrot and potato, take out their juice and mix one tablespoon each of carrot juice and potato juice in a bowl. Apply it on your face and wash the pack off after 30 minutes.

Benefits

Carrots are laden with vitamin C, and this vitamin is known to provide antioxidant effects to the body and protect the skin from free radicals ( 22 ). Blending carrots with potatoes for skin care is an ideal choice to keep your skin glowing.

8. Potato, Jojoba Oil, And Honey Face Mask

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 medium-sized potato

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon jojoba oil

How to Prepare

Take out the juice of one potato and mix it with one tablespoon of honey and a teaspoon of jojoba oil. Make a fine paste and apply it to your skin. Rinse it off with cool water after 15 minutes.

Benefits

Jojoba may help prevent acne and decrease the recurrence of breakouts. Moreover, its anti-inflammatory properties may help treat various skin conditions like dermatitis, aging, skin infections, etc ( 23 ). Honey has humectant properties that restore moisture to the skin, keeping it smooth and supple ( 11 ).

9. Potato And Curd Face Mask

Ingredients to Be Used:

Juice of 1/2 potato

1 tablespoon yogurt

½ teaspoon of honey (optional)

4 to 6 drops of lemon juice (optional)

How to Prepare

Mix the juice of half a potato with one tablespoon of plain yogurt. Whisk properly and apply this paste to your face and neck. Wash this off with lukewarm water after 15 to 20 minutes.

Benefits

Yogurt facial masks are known to moisturize the skin and improve its elasticity ( 24 ). Moreover, yogurt also has anti-aging properties and may help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles ( 25 ). You can also add ½ teaspoon of honey or a few drops of lemon juice to this for better results. This is one of the best potato face masks to delay signs of aging.

10. Potato And Almond Oil Face Pack

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 medium-sized potato

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon sweet almond oil

How to Prepare

Take a potato and grate it to get its juice. Mix it with honey and almond oil, form a paste, and apply it to your face. Massage this on your face for a few minutes, then allow the pack to sit for about 25 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Benefits

Almond oil has emollient and soothing properties that rejuvenate the skin and improves skin tone ( 26 ). Honey too nourishes the skin and aids wound healing ( 11 ). If you want to get glowing and hydrated skin, go for this potato face pack.

11. Potato And Milk Face Mask

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 grated potato

2 tablespoons of raw milk

2 drops of glycerin

How to Prepare

Combine all the ingredients and massage this evenly on your face using your fingertips in circular motions. Leave the potato-milk face pack on your face for 15 minutes and then wash it off using cold water.

Benefits

Milk has a host of benefits for the skin: it reduces the occurrence of acne, soothes the skin, and keeps it moisturized ( 27 ). Conversely, glycerin is one of the most effective humectants that restore moisture to the skin, keeping it soft and supple ( 28 ). This is a great face mask to keep your skin hydrated and fight wrinkles.

Caution: Although glycerin is safe to use, people with skin rashes, itchy skin, or open skin wounds should steer clear of it.

12. Potato And Aloe Vera Face Mask

2 tablespoons of potato juice

1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

1/2 teaspoon vitamin C powder (optional)

How to Prepare

Scoop gel out of an aloe leaf and add one tablespoon of gel with two tablespoons of raw potato juice. You can also add half a teaspoon of vitamin C powder for better results. Mix all the ingredients properly and apply the pack to your face. Rinse it off after 15 minutes.

Benefits

Aloe vera gel is a highly effective ingredient to protect skin against UV rays and keep it moisturized ( 29 ). Vitamin C powder possesses antioxidant properties and helps skin stay protected from photoaging effects ( 30 ). This is a fantastic face mask to keep your skin smooth, hydrated, and fight the signs of aging.

13. Potato And Cucumber Face Mask

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 tablespoons of cucumber juice

2 tablespoons of potato juice

A few drops of jojoba oil

How to Prepare

Grate a small cucumber and potato to squeeze its juice out. Mix two tablespoons each of cucumber and potato juice into a bowl and add three to four drops of jojoba oil in it. Apply this pack to your face and rinse it off after 25 to 30 minutes.

Benefits

Cucumber helps soothe the skin and reduce swelling ( 31 ). Jojoba oil is one of the best carrier oils that provide hydration to the skin ( 32 ).

14. Potato And Ashwagandha Face Mask

2 tablespoons potato juice

1 teaspoon ashwagandha powder

How to Prepare

Mix the ingredients in a bowl to form a smooth paste and apply on your face and neck. Rinse your potato face mask off after 15 minutes.

Benefits

Ashwagandha may help prevent skin inflammation, boost skin hydration, improve skin elasticity, and treat dry skin ( 33 , 34 ). When combined with potato juice, it can help you get softer and healthier skin.

15. Potato Juice And Fuller's Earth Face Pack

Ingredients to Be Used:

4 tablespoons of potato juice

2 tablespoons of fuller's earth powder (Multani Mitti)

How to Prepare

Mix potato juice with powdered fuller's earth to make a fine, smooth paste. Apply this on your face and rinse the pack off after 20 minutes.

Benefits

Fuller's Earth is commonly used in skincare remedies for its cleansing properties ( 35 ). When mixed with potato, it can make for a great potato face mask to keep the skin radiant.

Conclusion

When combined with the right ingredients to make potato face masks, potato juice can help a lot in dealing with various skin issues. Use the appropriate masks for you on a regular basis to treat dark spots, treat hyperpigmentation, moisturize the skin, and reduce dark circles. The best thing about potatoes is that they can be blended with a lot of other foods including lemon, milk, almond oil, and so on to reap their benefits. So, what are you waiting for? Pamper your skin with these homemade potato pack recipes and say hello to glowing skin.

