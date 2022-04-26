Powder blush shades to choose from based on your skin tone

Powder blushes can absorb excess oil, making them an excellent choice for ladies with combination and oily skin. They also tend to give a more matte, polished finish to the skin. You probably know that the right shade of blush can warm up your complexion, add a healthy glow, and even create the illusion of cheekbones but what's the best blush for you? As you sort through all of the pinks, peaches, berries, and oranges on the market, it can feel a bit like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Here we have all the powder blush shades for you to choose from based on your skin tone.

Powder blush shades:

Here are all the different types of blush shades for you to choose from.

1. Baby Pink

Lakmé Absolute Face Stylist Blush Duos

Pale pink or baby pink is the shade most people with fair skin naturally blush, so it looks natural in product form. On fair skin, baby pink gives a subtle flush. It's almost the same colour as the inside of your lip. It’s always a safe bet to stick with softer shades on lighter skin.

Price: Rs.633

2. Peach

Faces Canada Perfect Blush

Peach is the most universally flattering blush shade that no one can ever go wrong with. On fair skin, peach is especially flattering if your complexion has yellow undertones. It has orange and yellow tones, so it enhances the natural flush. A formula that's sheer and blendable is going to look the most natural.

Price: Rs.413

3. Plum

NYX Professional Makeup High Definition Blush

This shade is recommended for a more dramatic evening look. Plum cheeks give a little bit more drama. This shade can also double as a contouring shade for fair skin. Dab a little bit of plum blush in the hollows of cheeks for extra definition and a nice shadow, rather than a harsh, obvious line.

Price: Rs.2488

4. Apricot

Wet n Wild Colour Icon Blush

Use an apricot shade in order to add warmth to the skin sans shimmer. The matte apricot shade is just perfect for medium skin tones to sculpt the face and apply on the apples of the cheek to give a subtle dose of blush. It will also brighten up any leftover summer tan.

Price: Rs.1481

5. Berry

Physicians Formula Powder Palette Blush

If pale pink or baby pink is flattering on pale skin, then medium pink or berry is flattering on medium skin. If you want something that's in the midrange, not something with too much white in it, then a berry shade is soft, delicate, and pretty. This is how you can go bright on medium skin.

Price: Rs.2662

6. Rose

MAC Blush Powder

Rose is the perfect shade of pink for olive complexions. It's not bright, but it's not shadowy, either. It's just a very delicate, natural flush. Rose is the middle-of-the-road, everyday neutral for olive skin. It will instantly brighten up your complexion but never feel like too much.

Price: Rs.2695

7. Bronze

Swiss Beauty Professional Blusher

This shade is a triple treat for olive skin tones. It adds warmth, brightens, and can even create soft contours if applied strategically. Using a bronzer or a bronze-tinged blush is going to really boost olive skin. Since people with this skin tone tend to tan beautifully, this looks natural on them and really helps pick up their skin tone.

Price: Rs.251

8. Red

L’Oréal Paris Le Blush Bar Matte

Though it leans on the brighter, coral-y side, the warmer tones shine when applied on dark skin tones. A red shade will melt into your dark skin tone, leaving a dewy finish that practically looks like a post-vacation glow (even if you haven't stepped outside the house).

Price: Rs.634

If you are looking for a blush shade that perfectly complements your skin tone, then we have got you covered! These powder blush shades are super creamy and hydrating. They will ensure that your cheeks get the natural looking, healthy glow without looking too much and irrespective of what your skin tone is.

