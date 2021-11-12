Pre Shave Oil: The nourishing hero to wipe out razor burns and dry skin

Think you're too clumsy to handle and end up with too many nicks powered by razors? This may be the no-shave November month, but there's no harm in taking tips that can do good to your skin and beard. If you've been regularly shaving only to spot more dry skin, you’re missing the protective secret sauce.

Let’s just call it the pre-shave oil. Look suave but don’t deprive your skin of what it deserves the most. Pre-shave oils often play the role of a moisturiser that can keep your skin ready for the shave. The blades tend to be sharp, but the usage of oil can make it an easy process for your skin. This also helps to prevent any dryness that can be caused effortlessly post-shaving. The result? Soft and supple skin with some glow being obvious. How often do you experience razor burns? Wash your face, take little oil and massage it on your skin in circular motions before you begin to shave as this can help to reduce the chances of further skin irritation. Once applied, let it sit for a couple of minutes and then go on with the regular shaving steps with creams and so on.

If you have acne-prone skin, simply skip this step or consult your dermatologist before you give this a thumbs up. To witness great results, pick oils like coconut oil, apricot kernel oil, olive oil, or the one with vitamin E. This antioxidant can keep your skin healthy as it aims to prevent your skin from damage, calm inflammation, and prevents premature signs of ageing.

Do you use pre-shave oil? Let us know your experience in the comments below.

