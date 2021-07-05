Premature hair greying is an issue for many; Here’s how you can tackle it with home remedies

Keep those pesky greys at bay with these easy home remedies. Check it out

Premature greying is increasingly becoming an issue. While there are various factors behind your hair turning grey or white, there’s only so much you can do to tackle it. While a dermatologist is the best person to sort the issue out from within, there are simple home remedies you can try that will keep your pesky greys away. But make sure that there are no chemicals that you use otherwise.

Black Tea Rinse:

Black tea is a great antioxidant as it is rich in caffeine. It adds a dark stain to your hair while also strengthening the hair. So that’s a win-win.

How to:

1. Steep black tea in hot water and add a pinch of salt to it.

2. Let it sit for an hour until it cools down and strain the tea leaves out.

3. After your hair wash routine, use this cooled down mix and rinse your hair with it.

4. Use it after every wash for at least 2 months and check for yourself the difference it makes.

Curry Leaves

Curry leaves are a great way to add that extra bit of flavour to Indian foods and it is also a great source of vitamin that helps in keeping the colour pigment in the hair intact.

How to:

1. Warm up a cup of olive or coconut oil. Add curry leaves in the warm oil.

2. Take it off the stove and let it rest overnight.

3. In the morning, the oil will absorb all the colour out of the curry leaves.

4. Strain out the leaves and store the oil in a bottle.

5. Use it twice a week on your scalp and hair to keep those pesky greys at bay.

