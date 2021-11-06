Prep yourself for the upcoming wedding season with these 5 beauty products under Rs 400

The festive season has come to an end, but do not get gloomy because the wedding season is here! This upcoming wedding season, prep yourself with these beauty products. You can literally save all your parlor money and get the salon-like glow at home with these super effective, high-quality products. So get ready to pamper yourself this season!

OxyGlow Diamond facial Kit

Specially put together for a glowing complexion, This Diamond Facial Kit works miracles on dull and tired skin. Known to have multiple skincare benefits, diamond powder efficiently polishes the skin, stimulating new cell production. The products also have aloe vera extracts and almond oil, making them perfect for skin rejuvenation and replenishment. This kit includes a Diamond Cleansing Milk, Diamond Massage Cream, Diamond Face Pack, Diamond Moisturiser and Smooth Shine Skin Serum.

Price: Rs.249

OxyGlow Diamond bleach

This Diamond Bleach Cream is infused with active diamond particles that help bleach fine facial hair and provide a radiant glow. Blended with the goodness of lemon peel powder and diamond dust, this natural formula fights premature aging of the skin and accelerates skin rejuvenation. This bleach not only lightens facial hair to perfectly match the skin tone but also deeply cleanses the skin removing all impurities.

Price: Rs.277

OxyGlow Intensive Kajal

This herbal Intense Black Kajal lasts for 10 hours. Ophthalmologist approved formulation, this kajal Pencil can be used as Eyeliner, Kajal and an Eye Shadow. The intense black color defines your beautiful eyes to give your matte and smooth finish.

Price: Rs.124

OxyGlow Nourishing Night Cream

This Nourishing Night Cream is enriched with natural ingredients like beeswax, glycerine, jojoba oil, pola wax, wheat germ oil, almond oil and chamomile extract that nourish and heal your skin while you rest. Wake up to healthy glowing skin everyday with this rejuvenating night cream. Its ultra-hydrating formula works by stimulating collagen synthesis in order to reduce wrinkles and fine lines, thereby giving you a youthful appearance.

Price: Rs.350

OxyGlow Aloe Vera and Vitamin E Sunscreen

OxyGlow Aloe Vera and Vitamin E Sunscreen with SPF 40++ creates a barrier between you and the sun and protects you from UVA and UVB rays. Enriched with SPF 40++, it shields skin from harmful effects of sun like premature ageing and tanning. Infused with the goodness of aloe vera and carrot extracts, it leaves the skin moisturised and hydrated.

Price: Rs.210

