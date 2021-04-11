Prevent hair loss & get GLOSSY hair with Vitamin E: Here's how to use the oil effectively for the best hair

While Vitamin E is known to be an excellent addition to the diet and for health, here are its lesser-known benefits and how to use it effectively on hair.

The fat-soluble vitamin which also has antioxidant properties which make it excellent for repair is Vitamin E, which has gained cult status in the beauty field over the past few years. Not only is this ingredient known to maintain beautiful and youthful skin, but it is also known for its ability to transform dry and frizzy hair into smooth and glossy locks.

What does Vitamin E actually do?

Since it has antioxidant properties, Vitamin E helps in boosting the circulation in the scalp, therefore, increasing the elasticity of hair and adding shine to the locks.

When used continuously, over time VItamin E can help in forming a protective barrier on the strands of the hair, which in turn further protect it from heat and result in shiny and healthy hair.

Benefits of Vitamin E:

Balances oil on the scalp

Since this oil is thick, applying VItamin E oil on the scalp helps in locking in moisture. This in turn ensures that the scalp doesn't get dry or produce too much oil, thereby balancing the oil content on the scalp.

Boost hair growth

Regular application of Vitamin E oil on the hair can help in reducing the formation of split ends thereby reducing overall hair breakage.

Ensures the hair remains healthy

The antioxidant properties present in Vitamin E helps in reducing the number of free radicals present in the hair follicles. This assists the scalp in keeping it healthy while also reducing cell damage when heat products are being used.

How to use Vitamin E:

Vitamin E is very thick and potent and can do more harm than good when applied directly to the scalp. It is best to mix this oil with a carrier oil of their choice - eg. Olive oil, Coconut oil, etc. and then apply this mixture to the scalp.

It works best when mixed with coconut oil and the concoction is warm when massaged on the hair. Give yourself a deep head massage twice a week to see results over time. It is best to leave this on for an hour, steam your hair or wrap it on a warm towel and then wash off. Don't forget to make the last rinse a cold water one!

