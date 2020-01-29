Primer: Everything you need to know from uses to benefits of the magic makeup product to achieve flawless skin

The product is often brought under debate on whether it is required or not. Here's all you need to know.

For every person, there is one product that they believe is completely useless. For many, that product is primer. There are many, who just don't see the point of it. The fact of the matter is that primers not only help in ensuring the makeup glides on fine but also come with multiple benefits for the skin from boosting hydration to ensuring there is a radiance on the face.

Primer is the product that literally forms the first step of the makeup routine. It makes for the perfect base to lay all the products on, creating the perfect barrier between the skin and the makeup.

Some of the benefits of using a primer include:

Provides a smooth canvas

Applying a primer after applying a base coat of moisturiser and before your foundation, enables your skin to feel softer, more supple and gets rid of the uneveness on the face. It also ensures the makeup glides on smoothly.

Glow bright

Applying a primer ensures that your skin looks much younger since it helps in smoothening out the fine lines and wrinkles. Primers also stimulate the production of collagen and helps in increasing the firmness of the skin.

Seals pores

Pores, no matter how small show on the skin when you apply foundation. Primers help in sealing the pores and creating a smooth and supple blanket with its lightweight formula.

Perfect for all skin types

This fuss-free product comes in literally one shade and works on every skin colour, making it the simplest and hassle-free product of all. It also works on literally every skin type.

Makeup lasts longer

Incredibly easy to apply, primers are just like any other moisturiser or lotion but much lighter and grease-free as they are mainly water based. They dry out immediately on the skin. It also ensures the makeup lasts longer as it holds the foundation and cream together and creates the perfect base for the makeup.

Credits :getty images

Read More