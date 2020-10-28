Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone: Celeb inspired makeup looks for Karva Chauth this year 

Here is all the makeup and beauty inspiration you will need for Karva Chauth, which falls on November 4 this year.

One of the biggest Hindu festivals that is celebrated worldwide, is the festival of Karva Chauth. It has also become immensely popular due to how it has been depicted in mainstream Hindi cinema with one of its biggest advocates being .

While this festival is all about praying for the lengthy and successful life of one's husband, it is also an event for women to dress up and look their best!

If you need inspiration, who better to take it from than our leading Bollywood ladies?

Jonas

PeeCee's look at her wedding reception was all about the subtle glam. If you aren't too fond of a dark makeup look, use her as your inspiration.

Mrs Jonas opted for a basic foundation and topped it off with subtle blush pink cheeks. A light berry-hued lip topped off with just a little gloss added to the rosiness. Kohl-lined eyes, loads of mascara and filled-in brows completed her look.

For a softer finish, let a few face-framing tendrils of hair loose to complete the look.



For younger brides and newlyweds, there is nobody better than Alia Bhatt to take inspiration from. The diva knows how to look fresh while keeping it simple.

For a similar look as Alia's, your go-to makeup product needs to be a highlighter.

Finish up your basic makeup aka foundation, concealer, blush, line your eyes, fill in your brows, add gloss to your lips and then bring out the highlighter. Dab some on both your cheekbones just below your eyes, on the tip of your nose and chin, for a radiant and young look.



Ain't nobody as glam as Deepika Padukone! To ensure your glam game is strong this Karva Chauth, take note on how to go all out with your makeup.

Cover up all your spots and blemishes with an adequate amount of foundation and concealer for a smooth base. Add a touch of blush to your cheeks. Then, move on to your eyes. A dark smokey eye will be too much for this festival at home, so blend it out as much as possible for a smudged look. Then, top this off with black eyeliner and two coats of mascara. Fill in your brows and drag on a smooth layer of creamy red lipstick. Top this off with a touch of highlighter on the tip of your nose and cheeks.



For a rosy, radiant yet glam look, Anushka Sharma should be your go-to!

Anushka Sharma's look is all about the natural glow. Without using too much makeup, stick to a basic layer of foundation to hide your blemishes. Top this off with some rosy blush and peachy lipstick. If you are up for a bold look, opt for smokey eyes and loads of mascara. Cover up any errors with a concealer beneath your eyes and then fill in your brows following their natural path.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira's look is all about the blush tones, perfect for just-married brides.

After a layer of foundation and concealing blemishes, move straight to your eyes. Pick out the lightest pink shade from your eyeshadow palette or even use your blush as eyeshadow in this case. Layer it on till your brow bone for a peachy look. Dab on some blush on your cheeks as well and pick out a light pink lip shade to top off your lips with. Then, pick out a dark brown eyeliner and line your eyes in a sleek manner. Top this off with mascara and filled-in brows, and you're good to go!

Which of the looks are you most inspired by? Comment below and let us know.

