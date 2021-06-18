Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 3 makeup decodes that are worth a try and will get you ready in no time

Glam up like a global star featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Best bit? They're easy, fuss-free, and achievable!

If there’s one thing Jonas swears by unapologetically is to put forward off-the-moment fashion and beauty looks. Her affinity for bright pouts, sarees and avant-garde sheer dresses has been the town of the world a myriad times. With her mega-watt smile and alluring personality, she’s a fashion and beauty queen making us all want to set more goals than one. Are you dubious about painting your eyelids with metallic shades, pastels eyeliners, and smokey eyes? When combined with a suitable outfit, you can work them all like a cake in the park.

Head to your makeup cabinet and get set to experiment with makeup. Understated or bold makeup, there’s a look for all occasions when you count on her beauty book.

Look 1

Perfect for wedding after-party and dinner dates.

Step 1: Prep your skin by following the CTM routine.

Step 2: Use a primer.

Step 3: With a matte foundation create a matte base.

Step 4: Cover dark circles and blemishes if need be.

Step 5: Use hush to retain your eye makeup for a longer duration.

Step 6: Pick a golden eyeshadow to cover your eyelids. Do not neglect the inner corners of your eye.

Step 7: Grab a metallic eyeshadow to highlight both your eyelids.

Step 8: Brush your eyebrows with a spoolie and cover the gaps with an eyebrow powder/pencil.

Step 9: Enhance your eyelashes with waterproof mascara.

Step 10: Paint your cheeks with a pink blush.

Step 11: Add colour to your lips with pink lipstick and lend some shine with a pink highlighter.

Step 12: Dust setting powder to your face and neck to wrap the look.

Look 2

Perfect for cocktail nights or parties.

Step 1: Cleanse, tone, and moisturise your skin.

Step 2: Follow it up with a primer.

Step 3: Dab a matte foundation with a beauty blender.

Step 4: Conceal dark circles and blemishes if need be.

Step 5: Use hush to spread it on your eyelids.

Step 6: Pick up a peach creamy eyeshadow and smudge it both your eyelids.

Step 7: Grab a golden-hued shimmer eyeshadow to create a glowing effect.

Step 8: Define your eyelashes with waterproof mascara.

Step 9: Groom and fill in your eyebrows.

Step 10: Colour your lips with reddish-orange lipstick.

Step 11: Dot it with a gold highlighter.

Step 12: Finish the beauty look with setting powder.

Look 3

Perfect for informal events. Make metallics a go-to for party looks.

Step 1: Do not skip CTM.

Step 2: Spread a primer on your skin.

Step 3: Keep your skin matte with a foundation.

Step 4: Seal out dark circles and blemishes if need be.

Step 5: Use hush to spread it on your eyelids.

Step 6: With black kohl, create a smokey-eye effect.

Step 7: Grab a metallic eyeshadow to highlight both your eyelids. Step 8: Define your eyelashes with waterproof mascara.

Step 8: Brush your eyebrows and fill them in with a pencil.

Step 9: Highlight both your brow bones, the inner corners of your eyes, and the high cheekbone area.

Step 10: Apply blush onto your cheekbones.

Step 11: With a satin finish pink lipstick and setting powder, seal the look.

