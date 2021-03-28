Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the beauty rules she's breaking & advice from her mom she SWEARS by

In a recent interview with Glamour, PeeCee revealed little secrets on how she gets dressed, a beauty rule she hates and more. Read on to know more!

One of the global icons today and someone who has managed to break all barriers to create a space for herself in both the Hindi film industry as well as Hollywood is Jonas. The glass ceiling doesn't seem to exist for the diva who has also ventured into production, launching her own hair care line Anomaly and even a restaurant! During an interview with Glamour, the actress gave us a peek into her thoughts on fashion and beauty.

When it comes to the trend that PeeCee is obsessed with, she reveals that she can't get enough of sweatpants! "Sweats on the bottom and formal business on the top, especially in the Zoom world."

As for beauty, the one rule that The White Tiger star thinks is overrated, is too much makeup and she rather believes in enhancing her features. "I'm really someone who advocates for great skin," PeeCee says and adds that she's always believed in the concept of less is more when it comes to makeup.

Among all the other information the actress gave to Glamour about her brand, PeeCee also let her fans in on the one piece of beauty advice her mother, Madhu Chopra gave her. As basic as it may sound, PeeCee's mother believes in hydration! "The first thing she does in the morning is drink warm lemon water," which is what Mrs Jonas credits her mother's amazing skin to.

As for the three beauty products, the Hollywood starlet who just announced the Oscar nominations with beau Nick Jonas revealed that she can't do without moisturiser, followed by a Vitamin C serum or a Hydrating Facial Oil as she has dry skin. As for her third product, while it might seem like a battle between lipstick and lip balm, PeeCee swears by lip balms "Because then you can use that on your cheek and eye as well to give you a flush."

Clearly, the diva is all cued into the beauty and makeup field and knows her hacks well!

What is the one product you use in multiple ways? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor is the QUEEN of summer hairstyles: 7 Times she sported unusual hairdos to beat the heat

Share your comment ×