Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares hair mask recipe which is a SECRET behind her voluminous, bouncy mane

Priyanka Chopra is resorting to home remedies during the quarantine and here’s what she has to say about her secret hair mask recipe. Check it out

The quarantine has honestly lasted too long than what we were prepared for and this is what most of us are feeling right now. While we are taking this time off to relax and rejuvenate, we will not deny the fact that we are missing the looks served by our gorgeous Bollywood beauties. While even they are sitting in their houses and chilling, we utilised our free time and got to stalking.

While reaching upon the Sky Is Pink actress, Jonas, we found out her beauty secret. In a throwback video with Vogue, Priyanka Chopra reveals her secret beauty tip that she has been using for years. While she is at home, Chopra is reaching out for her kitchen ingredients to do the drill. She says this is a great scalp treatment for people with dry scalp or dandruff.

The actress shares the secret to her voluminous, bouncy mane and it is super simple. All you need is a few spoonfuls of full-fat yoghurt, one teaspoon of honey and one egg. She further added that she leaves it on for 30 minutes and rinses it off with warm water and baby shampoo. She follows it up with her usual routine of conditioning the hair.

Mrs Jonas later added a disclaimer in her post that read, 'while this works wonders (for me), it doesn’t smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yoghurt, and then condition as usual.'

Looks like this is the perfect hair mask to keep us company during this quarantine!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

