Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 times celebrities showed us how to ROCK blue eyeliner with ease

Sick of the same old generic black eyeliner? These celebrities will convince you to try your hand at the electric blue shade. Take a look at how they sported it so far.

One of the easiest ways to look awake and decked up is to smear the eyes with just enough eyeshadow or eyeliner. Eyeliner is known to really lift the eyes, enhance them, make one look alive awake and beautiful. Darker shades like blacks and brows have been a favourite and quite easy to pull off for the longest time. Experimenting with different shades isn't as easy as it looks but the outcome does make a mark. Blue isn't a common look but celebrities are have been digging it for quite some time. Take a look at how they've sported it so far.

Jonas

While in Cannes, Priyanka Chopra decided to ensure her eyes popped as much as her outfit did! She sported a lilac dress and topped her eyes off with a light, sky blueliner with a small flick followed by a neutral-tone eyeshadow. With the rest of her makeup muted, PeeCee ensured her eyes did all the talking!



Ensuring her eyes matched with her outfit, Shraddha Kapoor sported an eccentric look by opting for a dual-toned liner. With half of her eye doused in black and the other in blue, Shraddha aced the graphic liner look with total ease.

Sara Ali Khan

Always open to experimenting with both makeup and fashion, we weren't surprised when Sara sported a metallic eyeliner that matched her dress. With a light, sky blue shade and a small wing, Sara Ali Khan ensured her eyes popped in the most minimal way with baby pink eyeshadow further enhancing the blues.

Kriti Sanon

If you're going for an all-out glam look, Kriti Sanon is the best at enhancing her eyes. She opted for a shimmery, glittery ice blue shadow. A metallic blue iced liner and black mascara elevated her look further.



If light shades aren't your jam, take inspiration from Malaika and pick out a peacock blueliner. Draw a thick line on your upper eyelid. To further enhance this and give it a gothic look, take a black liner and further highlight this blue with a black line and elongate it from the side giving it a cat-eye look.

Who according to you rocked the blue eyeliner best? Comment below and let us know.

