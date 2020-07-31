Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Sophie Turner: 5 Celebrities who have tried and tested the Terracotta makeup look 

Not anything to do with pots or clay, this look is all about the warm undertones and is perfect to define the eyes. Take a look at all the celebrities who have aced the look!

The season's biggest makeup trend has been here for a long time. Like fashion, this trend is also all about a single tone and has been taking social media by a storm!

It is all about using a single shade all over the face to define and highlight features and bring out the eyes.

A shade that seems to be favoured by most, is the rust hue that adds a rich, earthy tone to the face and brings out a glow like no other. It also looks striking and compliments almost every skin tone, leaving it with a rosy, amber-like glow.

The biggest celebrities too are in on this trend. Take a look!

Sophie Turner

The former Game of Thrones star opted for an orange-peachy glow to highlight her cheekbones and eyelids. Topped off with black eyeliner and loads of mascara, Sophie's eyes elevated the look that was complemented by the peachy glow.

Jonas

Taking inspiration from her sister-in-law, Priyanka too tried the look. Rust orange cheeks eyeshadow and lips complete with bold brows and loads of mascara to accentuate her almond shape eyes, completed PeeCee's look.

Kim Kardashian West

A beauty trend without Kim K on board? Impossible! The beauty mogul highlighted her cheekbones with a bright amber shade that went on till her forehead. A similar shade of eyeshadow, loads of highlighter and mascara completed her look. To top it off and add to the deep orange shade, red lipstick was her pick!



Always up for experimenting with her makeup looks, Deepika Padukone also tried on the makeup look. Her pick was a shade between amber and peach, that complimented her dusky skin tone. Neutral lips with a similar tint, blended liner and loads of mascara ensured she looked glam.

Tara Sutaria

Hopping on to the bandwagon, Tara Sutaria too went with a similar look as that of Priyanka Chopra's. A rusted, blush glow with neutral glam lips complimented her monotone look. Dark liner and mascara on her eyes made for a stark contrast and highlighted her eyes.

Who according to you pulled off the look best? Comment below and let us know.

