Priyanka Chopra Jonas swears by these two STELLAR ingredients for hair growth

Do you belong to the messy hair don't care club? Well, how much unkemptness is good for your hair? The more you nourish it up with the finest ingredients, the better the results you'll see for yourself. It's never a bad day to call for self-care. A little bit of your time and patience can bear the fruits of joy after all the season says merry the loudest. Winter brings with it a host of hair troubles like dryness, hair fall, irritated scalp, flakes, and uncountable split-ends, we're only getting tempted by the day to put these to rest.

Ingredients like onion, fenugreek, hibiscus pulp, and more have always been the viral ones to make headlines for all the hair-enriching benefits it can migrate to your hair. Centuries after centuries, these have received attention from our ancestors and even today people continue to go gaga over these naturally-derived ingredients. Party invites are calling out for you and you wouldn't want us to talk in length about the constant damage your hair would have to endure if you planning on using heat tools that offer up many problems.

Looking for remedies that can help curb hair fall and treat your hair supremely nicely? Eggs and beer can be your new bets, two ingredients you can add to your DIY hair masks. We heard of this from Priyanka Chopra Jonas who mentioned this to Seth Meyers on his talk show called, 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'. The White Tiger actress went on to say that, "Indians would know about this or at least her mom would claim that was true." Her mother would use these to condition her hair that helps with hair growth and finally shampoo it off to beat the stink. "It stinks to high heaven," she added. All it takes for you is to whip these up together and dampen your tresses with the concoction.

