Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Golden Globes look was all about blush and glamour; THIS is how you can achieve it

At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, PeeCee looked like old Hollywood royalty in a pink dress and perfect makeup. Check out how you can achieve her look.

2020 started off with a bang. Jonas attended the largescale event with her husband Nick Jonas giving everybody #couplegoals. The duo also presented on stage together while the actress looked absolutely stunning and glamorous and her beau looking dapper as ever!

What was most talked-about though, was Priyanka's beauty look. It was all about old Hollywood glamour as the actress stepped out in an off-shoulder pink gown and romantic curls. Her makeup artist Mary Philips told Harpers Bazaar all about how she helped PeeCee achieve the look which was all about "blush and crimson and glam".

To keep Chopra's skin matte, the makeup artiste used the Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in the shade Golden that was dabbed along the bridge of her nose.

For her lips, Philips used all of Pat McGrath Labs products. First up, the artiste used the Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in the shade Major to line her lips. Up next, she used the MatteTrance Lipstick in the shade Vendetta followed by Obsessed and Elson 2 over this right in the centre of Mrs. Jonas's lips to make for an ombre effect.

For Priyanka's eyes, that were lined well, Mary Philips used the EYEdols Eye Shadow in the shade Statuesque along Priyanka's brow bone and over her eyelid as well. She then used the Perma Precision Liquid eyeliner to line Chopra's eyes after which she brushed on loads of FetishEYES Mascara to give her eyes an additional dramatic look.

While it wasn't revealed what PeeCee used on her cheeks to achieve the deep blush, we assume a traditional powder blush wouldn't have been able to bring about the pigment. A shade of her lipsticks might have been used to dab on her cheeks for the deep crimson shade.

She finished off with a setting spray to ensure the makeup doesn't budge.

