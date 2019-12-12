Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif; ALL the celeb inspired makeup looks you need to try before the year ends

Makeup can easily make a simple ensemble look glamorous, so since the year is coming to an end, here we have all the looks you need to try. Check it out

Makeup is easily one of those things that will make you look glamorous even in the simplest of outfits. It has the power to make or break the look so, time and again celebrities make sure to try different ways to add that extra oomph to their look. So, here we have all the celebrity makeup looks that you need to try before the year ends (or for the party season!).

Graphic Liner

Graphic eyeliner has been big this year. We saw both and wear it the Cannes Film Festival. Post which we also saw Sonam opting for a toned-down version of the same. This is something that will easily add that extra oomph to your look and make sure all eyes are on you.

Glitter eyes

Priyanka Chopra has been clearly loving the glitter eyes and it is the easiest way to add glamour and glitter in your look. She styled it with a solid black dress that made her stand out even more.

Coloured eyeliner

Deepika has been one of the best examples of how to enhance your features with a bit of colour. Not just her, we also saw Kendall Jenner making a statement with the neon green on her eyes.

Dewy Makeup

This is one of the best options if you are just looking to enhance your features a little more. Start by brushing your eye browns and only apply foundations on the parts you think it is necessary. Let your glowing skin shine through and complete it by using highlighter on the high points of your face.

Neutral Toned Makeup

This is a matte makeup trend where your eyes and cheeks are contoured with a darker brown shade of your actual skin tone. Brushed in eyebrows and neutral lips complete the look. It is perfect for days when you need all the attention on your outfit.

