Priyanka Ganjoo explains why her brand Kulfi is a celebration of South Asian culture and beauty

Kulfi Beauty by Priyanka Ganjoo is becoming one of the top South Asian owned beauty brands in the industry. Priyanka talks to us about her dream venture.

Kulfi Beauty, launched by Priyanka Ganjoo in 2020, is quickly becoming one of the top South-Asian-owned beauty brands in the industry. From their pop aesthetic to their fun product lines and their inclusive advertising- Kulfi Beauty is what most South Asian girls have been waiting to see in the market- a representation of them. And for Priyanka, that's what the brand represents- an ode to the girl that grew up in Delhi, surrounded by Eurocentric beauty standards that made her see makeup as a means to “fix parts of my identity” to fit in. Kulfi Beauty is Priyanka’s attempt at reclaiming the space that the beauty industry has long discounted South Asians from. She describes it as “rediscovering the joy in makeup for myself and reclaiming my beauty for myself."

We spoke with Priyanka Ganjoo about the brand, the inspirations behind it, the struggles of starting a new business during a pandemic, inclusivity in the beauty industry and, what's next for her and the brand- read on to find out!

What is your first memory of using make-up? What does make-up mean to you?

Believe it or not, I didn’t start wearing makeup until my early 20s. Growing up, makeup was just another way the patriarchy put women into boxes. It wasn’t until I started working in the beauty industry that I really started to understand that makeup can be empowering. I had my lightbulb moment when I was testing loose glitter eyeshadows with my IPSY team. I got glitter all over me and I had this realization of, “Wait a minute – this is so much fun. Makeup is fun.”

What has your journey in the beauty industry been like? According to you, does the beauty industry reflect South Asians and if so, how?

At the time when I was finally starting to appreciate makeup, I also started to realize how excluded South Asians are from the beauty industry. The goal of creating change from within can be really difficult in the corporate world because there’s an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” attitude around business strategy. It’s hard to convince businesses to go out of their way to serve a small percentage of a potential customer base, and authentically representing the culture is a whole different ball game. I’m glad that the conversation around diversity and responsible inclusion is finally picking up steam in the industry.

You have spoken about not feeling represented and often even tokenized by the beauty industry. How did that affect your perception of make-up, growing up?

I didn’t feel beautiful growing up. In conversations with our community, I’ve realized that many South Asians feel the same way because of Eurocentric beauty standards. Growing up in Delhi and being constantly surrounded by messaging based on colorism, fatphobia, and beauty defined by the male gaze was really damaging. I didn’t see makeup as something empowering or fun – I saw it as something that was supposed to “fix” parts of my identity.

What motivated you to create Kulfi? How did you decide on the design and aesthetic of your brand?

I decided that if there wasn’t a brand authentically representing my culture while spreading affirming messaging, I’d do it myself. I made a conscious decision to make Kulfi bright and fun because that’s how I want us to experience makeup and beauty. I wanted to make Kulfi a playground for beauty, and you can see that reflected in our aesthetic.

What made you pick the name Kulfi and why did you decide to launch with a Kajal-eyeliner line?

“Kulfi” is a South Asian dessert that’s similar to ice cream, and some of my happiest childhood memories are of eating Kulfi in my hometown of Delhi. I chose this name because of the joy and fun that it represents–and it’s also a beautiful word.

I decided to start with a kajal line because of how integral it is to South Asian culture and how fun it can be. Kajal actually means eyeliner and it’s traditionally made by burning almonds and mixing the vitamin E-rich ash with ghee or castor oil. We wear it to ward off the evil eye – called Nazar – and that’s where our campaign “Nazar No More” comes from. I wanted to reinvent kajal for our generation and make it fun while staying true to the idea of empowerment and guarding your own energy.

What does inclusivity mean to you and how does Kulfi reflect that?

Inclusion doesn’t just mean throwing in token people of color and calling it a day. True inclusion means accurately representing culture and creating a space that empowers traditionally marginalized people to express themselves in all their complexities. We also have to fight for inclusion behind the scenes: are the company employees, leaders, and investors committed to inclusivity? At Kulfi, we are creating a space that is by us, for us with a team that is majority women of color.

How was it like to launch and run a business during the pandemic? Were there times when things weren’t going as planned and if so, how did you overcome those hurdles?

There were definitely a lot of hurdles that came with launching during the pandemic! It was basically a whole year of expecting the unexpected. We had material shortages and regulatory delays, and even shipping samples all over the country became a lot more difficult than what it would have been during normal times. Being flexible and being optimistic as a team got us through it all. The pandemic and ongoing fight for social justice have people searching for community more than ever, and I’m honored to be able to create that on a global scale.

What is something you wish you knew before starting your own beauty brand and what would you tell other South Asians who are trying to start their own business?

I highly recommend researching through interviews, surveys, and focus groups. Some of the people I met through this process now follow the brand and are fans even before launch. They’ve been there from the start. The data from the research helped define my product roadmap. I believe wholeheartedly in the power of surrounding yourself with people who believe in you. Build up your relationships, whether that’s with community members, business partners, manufacturers, or anyone else. Most importantly, believe in yourself .

Lastly, what are you working on, currently? Can you give us any hints about new products?

Being in the Sephora Accelerate Program has been such an incredible learning experience and I’m grateful to be working alongside some other talented, passionate beauty founders. I’m currently developing a line of concealers for our next launch.

