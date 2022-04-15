Products for oily skin under Rs 2000 for attaining plumped skin

Have you invested in the best gel based sunscreen for oily skin? Here are a few more products for oily skin that will leave your skin plump. Along with the best facewash for oily skin make sure you also own other skincare essentials for an intensive skin pampering session. We can predict that your oily skin will never bother you if you possess everything that your skin asks for.

Products for oily skin

Scroll down and check out the best skincare products that you need to own at the earliest to deal with your oily skin.

1. Pilgrim Oil Control Serum

Pilgrim Oil Control Serum comes with salicylic acid and niacinamide for utmost oil control. It is one of the best Korean skin care products that you need for dealing with oily skin. It minimises pores, brightens skin and prevents acne. This serum draws out excess oil and prevents the formation of blackheads and whiteheads.

Price: Rs. 495

Deal: Rs. 465

2. SkinKraft Oil Free Moisturiser

This SkinKraft Oil Free Moisturiser is a customised face moisturiser that balances oil and restricts acne. It contains moisturise locking hyaluronic acid and the soothing texture of aloe vera. It is nongreasy and contains a water based formula to help your skin in decreasing sebum production.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 399

3. SoulTree Under Eye Gel With Pomegranate & Almond Oil

This SoulTree Under Eye Gel With Pomegranate & Almond Oil is meant for reducing under eye dark circles and puffiness. It aids in attaining a soothing and softening the skin. If you possess oily or combination skin, then the antioxidants of this under eye gel will help you combat dark eye bags and patches.

Price: Rs. 990

4. Dot & Key Cica Calming Skin Renewing Night Gel

This night gel is suitable for oily and acne prone skin. It is widely used by women dealing with oily skin beacause this night gel acts as a moisturiser for oily skin infused with niacinamide, green tea, tea tree oil and hyaluronic acid. Dot & Key Cica Renewing Night Gel heal acne and soothe skin inflammation and irritation.

Price: Rs. 595

Deal: Rs. 559

5. NYX Blotting Paper

A blotting paper is a paper that has immense abilities to soak oil from your face. These are very thin, which means they are easy to press to the curves of your face. Secondly, they are very absorbent and blot effectively. These papers lift away excess oil from your t-zone and take away the shine but somehow it doesn't lift or disturb your foundation. It can just blot away oil and freshen up your makeup without adding any extra product.

Price: Rs. 2000

Deal: Rs. 917

6. Cetaphil Pro Oil Control Face Purifying Mask

Cetaphil Pro Oil Control Face Purifying Mask is a white clay mask to reduce excess oil and shine from your face. This clay mask gently exfoliates and lifts away dead skin cells, leaving skin refreshed and cleansed. It mattifies your oily skin and effectively draws out impurities, dirt and pollutants.

Price: Rs. 850

Deal: Rs. 637

7. RE' EQUIL Oil Control Anti Acne Face Wash

This face wash is meant for oily, sensitive and acne prone skin. It has a sulphate and soap free formula to unclog pores, reduce scaly nature of acne and leave your skin itch free. This face wash gently cleanses off dirt and retains the moisture balance of your skin.

Price: Rs. 450

Goodbye oily face! These skincare products of oily skin will surely be your best friends in managing the production of sebum. These products will not only mattify your skin but will also plump it.

