Protect your skin from the scorching heat with these 5 Home remedies

Summer heat can trigger a lot of skin conditions and these effective home remedies will help you deal with the weather more smoothly.

The good side of summer is all about sipping cold pina coladas, wearing cute outdoorsy dresses and getting all the vitamin D. However, the cons of this weather can be really bad for your skin. Problems like suntan, sunburn, skin sensitivity, rashes and pimples can make summer a hard weather to deal with. But we have got your back! We have curated a list of 5 super effective home remedies that will help you prevent these skin problems by using only natural ingredients from your own kitchen. So worry not and enjoy the summer heat while also ensuring that your skin is healthy and protected.

1. Oatmeal And Tomato Pack

Oatmeal can soak up the excess oil on your skin and help treat acne. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help to treat dry skin and remove dead skin cells. On the other hand, tomato juice reduces the risk of auburn, soothes skin inflammation and stimulates collagen production.

Directions:

Mix 1 tablespoon of milk with 2 tablespoons of oatmeal and 2 tablespoons of tomato juice. You may also add an orange pulp for extra effect. Blend this mixture together and form a thick paste like a face pack. Apply this paste all over your face and neck and let it dry. Once dry, scrub it off while rinsing. It will brighten your skin tone and give you a healthy glow. Use this twice a week for best results.

2. Milk And Glycerin Mask

Milk is known to have an extremely cooling effect on the skin and it also stimulates cell growth whereas glycerin acts as a humectant, which is a substance that allows the skin to retain moisture. It can increase skin hydration, relieve dryness, and refresh the skin's surface.

Directions:

Mix half a cup of milk with 3 tablespoons of glycerin and apply the mixture all over your face. Let it sit undisturbed for 15 minutes before rinsing it with lukewarm water. It will rejuvenate your skin and restore its natural pH balance. Use this mask once a week for best results.

3. Papaya Pulp

Papaya is infused with the goodness of the enzyme papain exfoliates the dead skin cells and eases skin impurities. It is also known for preventing itching and reducing redness.

Directions:

Take a papaya pulp in a bowl and mash it, making a thick paste. Apply the paste on your face and neck and leave it undisturbed for 20 minutes before washing it off with cold water. You may also add curd or lemon juice to the pulp in order to remove tan. Use this once a week for best results.

4. Cucumber And Egg Mask

Cucumber acts as an extreme cooling agent on the skin. It is known as an aid to acne-prone skin, soothes irritation and provides deep hydration to the skin. Whereas, eggs can be used in improving skin texture, be it dry or oily. It also helps tighten pores and removes excessive oil.

Directions:

Mix cucumber juice or the pulp with 2 tablespoons of powdered milk and one egg white. Mix the ingredients in a blender and make a smooth paste. Apply this paste on your face and neck and leave it on for half an hour before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Ditch the milk powder if you have oily skin. Repeat this process twice a week for best results.

5. Multani Mitti Mask

Multani mitti is known to fight acne and pimples as it removes excess sebum and oil. It deeply cleanses the skin and removes dirt, sweat and impurities. It is also known for treating tan and pigmentation along with sunburn, skin rashes and infections.

Directions:

Mix one tablespoon of multani mitti with rose water and make a paste. Apply the paste on your face and let it dry for about 15 to 20 minutes. Once dry, wash it off with lukewarm water and a cleaning face wash. This will help shrink your pores and clear the skin. Repeat this procedure twice a week for best results.

