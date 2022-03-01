Protein hair treatment products for dull and damaged hair

Hair naturally loses moisture and nourishment the farther away it is from the root. As we lose moisture and nourishment, the keratinized protein begins to unravel and break down. It loses strength, elasticity, and the bonds weaken. Rebuilding, supporting, and boosting this protein matrix is key to healthy hair and scalp. These products will help to restore hair's elasticity so that it stretches normally and then bounces back. They will also help to eliminate breakage and split ends. In improving the strength and elasticity of hair, protein treatments help eliminate breakage and split ends.

Best protein hair treatment masks

1. L’Orèal Paris Smooth Steam Mask

Get salon-like smoothness in five minutes with this smooth steam mask. It consists of the deep conditioner and a first of its kind self heating cap that gives you the perfect Hair Spa experience at home. This hair mask for shiny hair boosts moisturisation, improves the health of your scalp and strengthens your hair with ease and gives you the same results as a professional hair treatment. Formulated with precious transformative essential oils, the hair conditioning mask penetrates deeply and smoothens your strands from root to tip, giving you smooth, shiny and straight hair for up to 72 hours.

2. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Shirolepam Hair Mask

Your scalp takes a lot: hot air from the blow drier, chemical treatments, synthetic colours, pollution, dust, head-gear, seasonal changes, grime, silicone-laden hair products and the list goes on. Your scalp has the follicles that house your hair. So, a healthy, well nourished scalp is vital to get the hair of your dreams. This hair mask will help improve texture, appearance and manageability of hair.

3. Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask

Treat yourself to a quick, reviving five-minute hair mask. This protein hair mask is a high-performance, rich and creamy deep conditioner formulated for medium to thick, dry hair. Infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and nourishing ingredients, it hydrates and conditions while dramatically improving hair's texture, elasticity, shine and manageability. It is a fast, high-performance five minute revival treatment specially formulated for fine hair. In just five minutes, this innovative mask quickly helps to transform and deeply condition strands for remarkable results without the aid of heat.

4. Cocoon Nourishing Hair Mask

This protein hair mask has powerful natural ingredients like Olive Oil, Green Tea and Apple that work wonders for all types of hair by providing deep moisturisation, intense conditioning and nourishment. It makes hair shiny, thick and strong and gives it a natural shine. It gives your hair the instant lustre and smoothness which helps you shine all day. It delivers a silky finish, luminous shine, and touchable softness without leaving hair greasy. .A perfect protein treatment for smooth hair at home which restores lost nutrients and replenishes the scalp leaving your hair frizz free.

5. StBotanica Pro Keratin & Argan Oil Hair Mask

This mask has the goodness of Moroccan Argan Oil and Keratin Protein that helps rediscover hair strength and softness. With essential natural extracts, it firmly manages hair and helps improve hair health from the roots. It is infused with natural ingredients such as Bhringraj, Amla, Pro Vitamin B5, Brahmi, Fenugreek and other rich extracts that penetrate the hair shafts and follicles to help improve overall hair health. This mask is specially formulated to treat frizzy and damaged hair while making them stronger. The natural ingredients in this mask help restore the scalp’s moisture and strengthen hair.

6. Mela Matrix Keratin Hair Mask

This hair mask helps restore and strengthen weak, damaged, and over-processed hair. It deeply conditioning, hydrates, and moisturises hair giving it a soft silky texture and adding brilliant shine; an excellent natural hair care product. It is suitable for all hair types including dry and damaged hair.

7. Pilgrim Argan Oil Hair Mask

This hair mask is an essential step in your hair care regime to provide deep conditioning. It moisturises the scalp and nourishes the roots to reduce itching. The hydrating oils of white lotus and camellia stimulates the hair follicles, repairs dry, damaged, frizzy hair, reduces hair fall, promotes hair growth, enhances volume and softer, silkier and shinier hair. This perfect blend of natural ingredients is the answer to all your questions about hair damage control; whether it's from excess styling, blow drying, flat ironing or sun exposure.

8. Oriental Botanics Australian Tea Tree Hair Mask

This mask is a unique combination of conditioners and nutrients that help replenish hair's moisture, repair damaged strands, and protect from further harm. Tea Tree Oil infused in the conditioner helps to reduce dandruff and excess oil from the scalp. It helps in reducing itch and irritation, whereas the pure oils moisturise the scalp. The combination of nourishing ingredients such as rosemary oil and lavender oil helps increase blood circulation in the scalp and stimulates the hair follicles.

