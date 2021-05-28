‘Puppy Eyeliner’: The Korean beauty trend you need to up your eyeliner game

Another day, another K-beauty trend to pick up. Get your eyeliners to create the curves of your choice and let your eyes steal all the limelight.

Have you ever looked at a puppy and went all ‘aww’ at the cuteness of her/his eyes? Koreans have unfurled an eyeliner trend that’s quite the rage on Tik Tok now. Termed as ‘Puppy eyeliner’, it strives to make your eyes look bigger and brighter. While the world seems to be obsessed with a feline flick that sweeps out upwards, this look is all about drawing the liner down in the direction of your lower lash line. Grab your eye makeup kit and let’s give a pretty spin to your love for eyeliner.

Tips:

1) You can obtain the look with any eyeliner of your choice.

2) Trace the flick with kohl until you get the hang of it. As the days pass, switch to eyeliners to draw your eyes.

3) Feel free to use bright colours for your flicks.

Step 1: Always remember to cleanse, tone, and moisturise your skin.

Step 2: Apply a creamy hush over your lids.

Step 3: Take an eyeliner and draw a line from the inner corners of your eyes to the upper eyelid, tilting the curve downwards.

Step 4: Using kohl, line your lower lash line from the center to the edge, connecting it to the top eyeliner. You can blend the kohl using an eyeliner brush for an added drama.

Step 5: Use a coloured eyeliner to fill in the bare lower lash line to brighten your eyes. If you don't want to colour it, leave it at that.

Step 6: Curl your lashes with waterproof mascara.

Step 7: Shape your brows and fill in any gaps.

Do you consider yoourself as a makeup junkie? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Here’s how ‘Bubble Face Masks’ help to double up skin exfoliation for clean and glowing skin

Credits :PEXELS

Share your comment ×