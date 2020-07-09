Purple to Green: When Deepika Padukone matched her eye makeup with her red carpet outfits

When it comes to makeup, nobody seems as open to experimenting with styles and colours as much as DP. Check out our favourite looks so far!

has made quite a name for herself ever since she joined the industry. Today, she is one of the highest-paid actresses and has set an example for youngsters today as well, but putting mental health first in every possible situation.

Not just that, Padukone has also paved her way into the world of fashion and styling and has gained appreciation from critics in that field as well. She has always always been open to experimentation.

When it comes to makeup, Deepika loves doing up her eyes. A huge fan of the smokey eye look, DP seems to have attempted it in every colour. Take a look!

At the Met Gala, DP matched her eye makeup with her dress! Pink eyeshadow with dark purple eyeliner in a winged manner to complete her red carpet look.

For yet another Cannes Film Festival red carpet Deepika Padukone yet again matched her eyeshadow with her outfit. In an emerald green one-shoulder gown, DP also opted for deep green smokey eyes in a cat-eye manner.

For an Indian award show, Padukone wore a simple black gown with a deep, plunging neckline and a mermaid silhouette. To match her outfit yet again, she opted for dark cat eye makeup and a neutral lip.

To match her outfit yet again, Deepika Padukone went with deep pink smokey eyes that complimented her silk one-shoulder dress for a red carpet event. Complete with neutral glossy lips and sleek hair, she looked like a vision and let her eyes do all the talking!

Finally, for a contrasting look, Deepika Padukone opted for a deep black smokey with a tinge of pink look for her Cannes Film Festival which went viral. Her eye makeup elevated her entire look and added some much-needed oomph to it.

Which of her eyeshadow looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Share your comment ×