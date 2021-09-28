Purslane extract: The prime ingredient that can negotiate wrinkles and dry skin woes

Spotting creases on your skin is common and most importantly a natural process that cannot be erased unless you're a fan of many treatments. We prefer an old-school way to seek help the one that's free of toxic ingredients. Cue, plant-based products that can help delay the anti-ageing process for us. Is 'Purslane extract' the new answer?

Life happens and so do the wrinkles and sagging skin. While you can’t escape it, pick out something that can do good to your skin without having to stress it to an extreme level. Purslane plant is the green succulent that’s boastful of antioxidants, vitamins, anti-ageing, and anti-inflammatory properties. All of this together works to help soothe irritated skin, initiate cell turnover, and protect skin from all sorts of damage. This can help deliver a few features of vitamin C like even out skin tone. You can use the power of Purslane extract via your moisturiser and this can help all skin types. It deserves hydration often and this is where the fatty acids in these greens can work to show a sign of dryness waning.

The Omega-3 fatty acids do not restrain its benefits as it aids in keeping a check on the oil produced by your skin and smoothens the texture. There’s another reason to count on this ingredient, Purslane extract also firms up ageing skin and offers a toned look.

