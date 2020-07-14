QS Laser to Nutritional Supplements: Celebs follow THESE common skincare routines and techniques

Celebrity Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio Dr. Apratim Goel has shared some common skincare routines and techniques that celebs follow.

Many celebrities have flawless skin with hardly any lines and spots among others. And this generally makes people curious about what exactly they do that makes them look so fresh, dewy, glowy and healthy all the time. For the unversed, they regularly visit dermats and use some of the best skin and hair products available. After a period, they become very knowledgeable and selective when it comes to products.

And that's why we asked Celebrity Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio Dr. Apratim Goel to share with us some common skincare routines and techniques that actors, singers, models and other famous faces swear by which leads to healthy skin and radiant complexion.

She said, "Maybe you think that celebrities are all born with great skin or they have a secret that makes them glow on the silver screen. However, the truth is that they take very very good care of their skin. They understand that it is important for them to have good skin and hair at all times and that's why they invest a lot of time and effort in taking care of their skin."

She added, "A very consistent skincare routine is the key to great skin. I have never seen a celeb missing out on their skincare no matter how tired they are. They follow the instructions well including timing and the combination of products to be used and change in skin products when needed." She explained how celebs not just take care of their face but the entire body so that the skin of face and body match. Right from neck to decollete area to chest, back or their heels, they take care of every part of the body.

Want to their beauty secrets? Then read on as Dr. Goel reveals them.

Common skincare routines followed by several celebs:

Just how primer help is setting the makeup, icing helps to close the pores. Icing the face before applying makeup is a common skincare trend.

They make sure that they apply sunscreen even before makeup. They also use oral sunscreen and antioxidants as well as regularly.

Many celebs use hydrating spray throughout the day to give that dewy look. This helps in setting the makeup as well as make the skin glow.

Since makeup is a part and parcel of the celebrities and some of them have to cover acne scars and pigmentation, they understand that makeup removal with micellar water is a must. She advises them to double cleanse the skin.

Skincare techniques followed by celebs:

She said, "Laser hair removal is a common trend among celebrities. They understand that skin looks great when there is no hair and also the harms that waxing and threading can do to the skin. Few sessions of laser are a convenient method of keeping the hair away."

Dr. Goel revealed that if celebs suffer from tan then many of them go for QS Laser. This instant detanning technique is the most popular treatment among celebrities. This can be done on the face as well as the body. Results are instant and that’s why the carbon laser is loved by many celebrities.

Dr. Goel explained that celebs don't shy away from needles. She said, "I really encourage not just celebs but everyone to accept fillers just like you accept your facials if you want to slow down the aging process."

She also revealed how her celeb clients take nutritional supplements like vitamin c, glutathione, oral sunscreen. "They understand what you consume will reflect. Also, the fact that many of them are either on weight loss diet or erratic lifestyle, they understand the need for supplements.

Not just skin, they have also take care of their hair. And they make sure to include the right supplements and go for treatments like PRP or hair transplantation if needed. They also make sure to invest in right and good quality shampoos and conditioners as they constantly get a blow-dry, colour and styling.

