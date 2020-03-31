Quarantine Check-In: How to self soothe when you are feeling anxious

As we start taking strict measures to combat COVID-19, anxiety and stress come along as a packaged deal. Here’s a simple routine to self-soothe through this stressful time.

Uncertainty is the breeding ground for anxiety and stress. For those of us who have been home for a while alone with our thoughts and constantly refreshing the news apps on our phone, this time hasn’t been easy. Especially when now, you aren’t rushing to get dressed or make breakfast or rushing out the door at all. You really have to now sit and take account of what you’re feeling and give in to your thoughts.

While asking you to stay calm or not to worry seem redundant, there’s still some merit to those words. There’s no telling when this will finally be over and when things will go back to normal, but at this time, you really need to focus a little more than usual on your mental health and well-being.

Here’s a self-soothing routine that I follow, especially on days when I am feeling particularly anxious.

Take 15 minutes to actually get out of bed

Now that you aren’t on a time limit, set your alarm for a little earlier than you actually have to be up and give yourself time to properly wake up. Take a few deep breaths in bed, sit up slowly, stretch your neck, back and arms and then finally get out of bed. Just this simple step in the morning will ensure you are slightly more awake every time you actually wake up.

Shower immediately

I’ve always noticed that when you smell fresh, you feel calmer. So use an aromatic soap or shower gel and shower in the morning. Once you get out of the shower, use some perfume or a mild deo and nice smelling moisturiser to feel great. Look for aromas like lavender, peppermint and cinnamon to feel fresh in the morning.

Do not skip breakfast

With the routine all over the place, it is even more important to stick to your mealtimes. But breakfast is most important at this time, especially for the people working from home. Instead of opting for heavy, hard to digest foods along with your morning dose of caffeine, opt for a bowl of cereal, oats or even a smoothie bowl. It will fill you up and also give you the right dose of vitamin and protein to get you through the day.

Plan your day

If you aren’t the type to mindfully sit and enjoy your breakfast, use this time to plan your day. Get a diary out and note down everything you need to do through the day. This will also give you a sense of a schedule and you won’t feel as overwhelmed through your work-from-home day.

Meditate for 3-5 minutes before you start work

You’ve worked so hard to calm yourself, so just an extra 2-3 minutes of guided meditation would help you recollect your thoughts and increase your focus while you work from home.

Skincare through the day

Now that you’re at home, ensure you take breaks every couple of hours. Walk around, wash your hands, apply aromatic hand cream, reapply your lip balm and even do a mask. These skincare breaks will help you centre yourself and also will remind you of the steps you need to take to combat coronavirus.

A morning routine doesn’t have to be complicated. The simplest things could help centre you and also help you regain focus.

