Quarantine Haircare: Tame your frizzy hair with these easy home remedies

Having frizzy hair is one of the most stressful things, especially if you have curly hair. So, here are easy home remedies that will help you tame that mane.

Having a head full of hair is definitely a blessing considering the amount of stress that we take. However, things go downhill when this 'head full if hair' is frizzy and sucks the life out of you when it comes to managing it. We've all been through days when we step out of the house looking like a princess with a gorgeous mane, however the dream comes crashing down when you look at yourself in the black phone screen with hair that wouldn't believe is yours.

While a lot of us try to forget about it and brush it off by blaming it on the 'natural' hair, it is actually the result of your improper care. Hair tends to get frizzy when one does not have a proper hair care routine which results in the hair lacking moisture. It is constantly trying to get the moisture from the environment which results in it getting frizzy. Now, to get the frizz off, you do not always need to have super expensive treatments done. All you need are a few ingredients that will be readily available in most households.

These tips are popular in reducing frizz, however, every hair type is different. So, we suggest you try it out in a patch of your hair to see how it reacts.

1. Hot Oil Therapy:

One of the most effective home remedies of all time is the hot oil therapy. For years together, our grandma's have forced us to have a 'champi'. Well, that was for a reason. Oils of all kinds help a lot when it comes to restoring the moisture of every hair strand. They penetrate into your hair and scalp to condition it from within. The best part about it working is the fact that even after you wash your hair, the natural oils leave the hair conditioned and prevents frizz.

How to: Take your favourite oil in a container. Could be any - coconut, almond, argan, olive, etc. Now, heat it to a point where it is just warm to touch. Use a cotton to apply it on your scalp and pour the rest on the lengths of your hair. Leave it on overnight and wash with a mild shampoo in the morning.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar:

Another effective therapy, ACV is known to balance out the pH level of your hair. It also locks all the moisture in by shutting the open cuticles. Lastly, it also adds a shine to your hair.

How to: Mix 2 tbsp of ACV in 2 cups of water. Once you've shampooed, pour the mixture on the lengths and let it for a few minutes. Follow by a conditioner.

3. Yoghurt and Honey:

Yoghurt and honey are both natural moisturisers that work wonders for frizzy hair. Honey retains the moisture while yoghurt conditions the hair deeply.

How to: Mix 3 tbsp of yoghurt with 1 tbsp of honey. Apply on the scalp and hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes and rinse with cold water.

We're now off to try this mask! What is it that you would like to know next? Let us know in the comments section below.

