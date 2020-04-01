Quarantine skincare: 5 ways to get rid of facial hair at home

If you are someone who likes to keep their facial hair in check, it can be irritating when you cannot go to the salon to get rid of it. So, here are some ways you can do it from the comfort of your bed.

While we are all on lockdown, it is impossible to go bang on every salon’s door to get a much-needed spa session. So, since we aren’t sure of how long the lockdown period will last, all we can do is turn our little bedrooms into a salon and get on with everything we need to feel great. We NEED to feel great especially now when we have to get through tough and stressful times like this.

TWEEZERS

One of the simplest and the most effective ways to get rid of facial hair, tweezer is a god sent tool. Our brows would not have found it’s deserving glory if it weren’t for tweezers. All you have to do is pick one hair and pull it off its roots. There’s very less chance of you ruining this.

HOME-MADE WAX

We know you are on lockdown, that does not mean, you cannot wax your face. Make your own hot wax with ingredients right from your kitchen. All you need is sugar, lemon juice and water. Mix it all together until the sugar melts. The best part about this is that you will not even require wax strips.

TIP: If you are not a fan of using acidic ingredients like lemon juice on your face, you can substitute it with honey!

WAX STRIPS

If you are not into making stuff, just use wax strips that are readily available at any medical store as well. Just cut the strips into tiny pieces and use it wherever you need it. Considering that the strips are for the hands and legs, we’d suggest you do a patch test before letting it touch your face.

EYEBROW RAZOR

One of the easiest hair-removal tools, the tinkle razor is popular for shaping the eyebrow. However, as easy that it is, the razor is a bit dangerous considering the fact that it can literally shave off your whole eyebrow if not used properly. However, considering the pros - it is not harsh on the skin like wax and definitely does not pull out the hair from the roots like a tweezer. But, our tip here will be to - use it carefully!

EGG WHITES & CORN STARCH

We know it sounds weird but this home remedy definitely works! All you need to do is mix egg white, corn starch and powdered sugar into a thick paste. Apply it on your face and once dry, peel it off like a normal peel-off mask. So, when the sticky mask is dry and peeled off, the hair comes out along with it.

What is it that you do to get rid of facial hair at home? Let us know in the comments section below.

