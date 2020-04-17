Quarantine skincare: DIY face pack with kitchen ingredients that will restore the lost glow; See Video

This DIY face pack will give you an instant glow with ingredients you can find right in your kitchen cabinets. See video

The quarantine has forced us all to stay indoors. While we are locked in our houses, the best way to ease from the stress is to indulge in self-care. This is the best time to do so since we have very little on our agendas. We all tend to take our skin health for granted which is why this is the best time to restore the lost moisture while also keeping it glowing.

‘If you look better, you’ll feel better’ and this is the mantra we’re living by and this DIY facemask is helping us achieve just that. All you need is -

Multani Mitti aka Fullers Earth

Multani Mitti is a traditional beauty remedy that has been passed down for generations. It removes any excess oil and dirt present in the pores. It also helps in reducing pigmentation and tanning while also working as a cooling agent in this scorching heat.

Now, considering that we are in lockdown, there are chances you might not have Multani Mitti available in your beauty closet. So, you can substitute it with gram flour aka besan.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a natural antiseptic that helps in reducing the spread of bacteria which is a great bonus for people with acne-prone skin. It reduces dark circles while brightens the appearance of your skin.

Aloe Vera

Now, if you have an Aloe Vera plant, you can freshly squeeze the gel out of it. But if you don’t like I did, you can use store-bought gel. Aloe Vera is known to soothe irritated skin while also moisturising it. It also fights acne and fades any blemishes that you have.

Rose Water

Rosewater can be called as a miracle beauty ingredient. Works for all skin types, it can be used as both a cleanser and toner. It helps your skin glow from within as it seeps into the pores to hydrate it.

TIP: Considering we’re in lockdown, it could be difficult to access a few ingredients. Which is why here’s what you can substitute it with - Multani Mitti with besan, aloe vera with honey and rose water with cold water.

Here’s how you can make it:

What else would you like to see? Let us know in the comments section below and we’ll help you out!

