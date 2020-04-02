Quarantine skincare: Here's how you can do a spa level facial right at home

While all salons are shut, here are all the ways you can de-stress with a spa-like facial at home.

Summer is approaching and we are all locked down in our houses due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, this can go one of two ways. We can either sit and home and crib about all the things we cannot access or make the most of it and bring everything home. So, while our skin is acting up due to the changing weather, we thought the best way to de-stress and give our skin the much-deserved attention was to get a good facial. But, while all the salons and spas are shut, we DIY-ing it and to our advantage - we know what we like and what we don’t!

So, here’s a step by step tutorial on how to have a relaxing spa-like facial at home:

Step 1:

We said spa-like, but, considering that we have full control over the things. We always like to start our home facials with music. It might seem a bit off but the music you like can elevate your mood and get that blood flowing.

Step 2:

Take off your makeup while you are grooving to your favourite numbers. Starting off with a clean face is very important. Even if you haven’t used makeup in days, make sure to cleanse it with a foamy face wash to get rid of any oiliness and dust.

TIP: A Korean beauty tip here would be to double cleanse. You can use a toner to take off any dirt on your face and then proceed to wash your face with a cleanser and water.

Step 3:

Steam. Now, you cannot skip this step. It is one of the most important steps of facial. Steaming helps open up the pores to let the goodness of the next steps sink right into the deepest layers of the skin. If you have a steam machine, go ahead and use that. But, if you don’t, just heat up the water in a pan and take it off the stove. Put a towel over your head and let the hot vapours touch your skin.

TIP: If you are feeling a bit fancier, add essential oils to the water. The goodness of the oils will rejuvenate your mood while also working wonders for your skin.

Step 4:

Exfoliate. Once the pores are open, it is time to remove the dirt and dead skin cells from those tiny holes. One of the major reasons for acne and pimple is the fact that the dirt, oil and dead skin gets accumulated in the pores. Now, you do not want that, right? So, grab your favourite scrub and gently massage on to your skin. If you do not have a scrub handy, mix coffee, sugar and honey in a bowl and gently massage it on to your skin.

Step 5:

Once done take off the residue with a wet towel and get on with the next step - masking. One of our favourite things to do, clay masks which give your skin the much-needed nutrients. Now, the right thing to do here is to ensure you use a mask that works best for your skin. If you don’t have one, you can click on the following link to make one for yourself -

5 simple face packs you can make using Multani mitti that actually WORK

Step 6:

Once the mask dries, rinse it off. Now, without wasting any time, close those pores with a toner. Toner not only locks the goodness in the pores but also hydrates the skin. This is an important step and definitely should not be missed.

Step 7:

Sheet masking is a new step added to our list as it is one of the most revolutionary things that hydrates the skin while also ensuring you get the best glow of your life. While on lockdown if you do not have access to sheet masks, you can skip this step.

Step 8:

Treat and moisturise. Apply your favourite eye-cream, treat your blemishes (if any) with ointment and moisturise that face to lock in all the goodness you just provided!

We cannot wait to get over with work and get on with this self-care ritual!

What are your thoughts about it? How do you do facials at home? Let us know in the comments section below.

