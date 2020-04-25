Quarantine skincare: How to clear dark spots to achieve clear glass skin?

Dark spots are either caused by acne or hyperpigmentation and here are all the easy home remedies that will help you achieve clear glass skin

Each one of us crave a clear skin but it's definitely not perfect. We either have spots on our face or hyperpigmentation that causes patchy skin. Now, it's not like everyone has it, but for the ones who I have, I can totally relate to you.

Dark spots are created by an excess of melanin production in certain parts of the skin. This can increase if your skin is exposed to the sunlight for long hours. So, while we're all at home we can undo all that we've done in the past few months and with minimum exposure to the sun, we can get a little step closer to our goal - clear glass skin.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is one of the most effective ingredients when it comes to tackling dark spots. Its natural properties help in depigmentation and in turn helps in getting clear skin.

How To: Just grab an Aloe leaf and scrape off the gel with a fork. Once done, take the same fork and whisk it in a bowl. Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes. You can use this remedy daily for great results.

Lemon

Lemon is known to have natural bleaching properties. It is rich in antioxidants which directly targets the affected areas and brightens the skin tone.

How to: Mix a teaspoon of lemon with a teaspoon of honey. Lemon is acidic and might affect the skin which is why mixing it with a natural moisturiser like honey helps in soothing it's effects. Apply the mixture to the skin and rinse it off in 15 minutes. You will find good results when you apply this daily.

Turmeric

Turmeric is another antioxidant that reverses the melanin effects in the skin. It also contains curcumin which brightens the skin tone.

How to: Mix a pinch of Turmeric with a spoon of yoghurt. Apply on the affected areas and leave for 15 minutes. Once dry, rinse it with cold water.

These remedies are great to use during the Quarantine with ingredients available right in the kitchen. What would you like to know next? Let us know in the comments section below. For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ | Skin Care Tips: 5 ways to keep your skin hydrated this summer

ALSO READ | These beauty tips for the face will ensure FLAWLESS skin all summer long

ALSO READ | Skin Care Tips: Want a glowing skin? Try THESE skin care remedies from around the world

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×